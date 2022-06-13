Classes are done. Finals are over.
There is so much more, however, for 22-year-old Payton Canon.
Still trying to understand how her 28th-place finish at the NAIA women’s golf championships in May did not give her All-American honors for the second time, Canon still has the chance to make Oregon Tech golf history.
A health care management administration major, who will spend the summer at Sky Lakes Medical Center and will return for a fifth season as she enters a master’s degree program at OIT.
Tech’s first female All-American golfer, and third overall, will get a fifth season because the Cascade Collegiate Conference and NAIA have given athletes in several sports the option of a fifth year because of COVID-19 issues.
A graduate of Cherry Creek High School in Denver, Colorado, Oregon Tech came into her future while she checked out NCAA schools and finally discovered the NAIA.
“I wanted to be a student first,” Canon said as she reflected on her most recent season, as well as her career with the Hustlin’ Owls. “I knew I wanted to do something in health care, but not clinical. I saw health care management, then got a call from (then) head coach Jeff Corkill, made a recruiting trip to Klamath Falls and signed on.
“The biggest thing for me was the potential of the women’s golf program. I wanted to compete and have a chance to elevate myself and my teammates. I knew I would be a ways from home, and it would be different, but I was not afraid to make the move from home.”
A top finish as a sophomore allowed her to win All-American honors, and join Mayson Tibbs and Montana Frame as Tech’s winners of national honors.
This past season, in a tournament trimmed from 72 to 54 holes because of weather in Oklahoma, Canon finished 28th.
A change in determining All-Americans, though, left her off the All-American list where she would have been the first OIT golfer to win those honors for a second time. This year, there was a selection committee to determine the NAIA All-Americans.
She will have one final season to make amends.
Sky Lakes has helped
“It is amazing how they have been so flexible with my golf schedule,” Canon said, especially in a season in which one tournament had winds over 40 mph, another flooded out and another split season.
Golf in the conference has both fall and spring tournaments, and both count toward the league title.
“This season was the worst,” she said, noting the Owls often had to practice indoors on the upper floor of the physical education building. At the national meet, there were no practice rounds and no warmups the first two days of competition.
‘I’m not done’
“Time management has been the biggest challenge with a job, golf and school,” she said. “I learned quickly that I have to prioritize things, but I am happy where I am. I haven’t had to sacrifice too much.”
Her teammates have helped, too.
“Our golf team is like a bubble,” she said. “We all get along, the men and women. I’ve never had an ill friendship.”
In addition to her work load this summer, Canon hopes to play in a few Oregon Golf Association events as well as get practice time when she can, and would like to include a little travel, too.
“I have never been to Crater Lake,” she said, nor has she been to the Lava Beds National Monument and would like to spend more time on the Oregon coast.
“But,” she said, “I’m happy.”
Steve Matthies is the Herald & News sports editor emeritus, and has covered Oregon Tech athletics for more than 30 years.