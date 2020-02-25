While the men are almost guaranteed a berth in the NAIA Division II national basketball tournament because of their ranking, Oregon Tech’s women have a tough challenge if they are to make a return trip to their national site.
Games both tonight and Wednesday will be aired live on KLAD (92.5 FM).
The men begin their Cascade Collegiate Conference playoffs at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Northwest Christian.
Tech, ranked No. 8, should remain high enough when the new poll comes out Wednesday to be assured of, at worst, an at-large berth to Sioux Falls, S.D., March 11-17.
OIT is the third seed in the men’s tournament. A win likely would mean a trip to Southern Oregon in the semifinals Saturday. Should SOU be upset Wednesday, the Hustlin’ Owls could sneak in one final home game this season.
The women’s road to Sioux City, Iowa, is considerably more daunting.
OIT hosts Corban at 7 p.m. today, and if the games between the two teams indicate the action, expect a barn-burner.
When OIT and Corban played at Danny Miles Court earlier in the year, a three-point play by Amanda Constant with 2.7 seconds left lifted Tech to a 63-60 win. In Salem, Kristin Farrell’s buzzer-beating basket gave Tech a 61-59 victory.
“Their strengths with senior All-American Jordan Woodvine and 6-foot-4 Shaelie Burgess are different than ours, but we are evenly matched,” OIT coach Scott Meredith said. “I expect a very competitive, and exciting game.”
Woodvine is second in the league in scoring (19.04), Burgess second in blocked shots (2.18) and North Lake graduate Kendra Murphy fifth in rebounds (8.04).
Constant and Farrell lead OIT in scoring, but the top five for Tech all average eight points a game.
OIT leads the all-time series, 28-13.
The winner likely would play at Northwest Christian in a Friday semifinal game. NCU won the regular season championship and has secured one of the league’s automatch national tournament berths.
The OIT men, meanwhile, host NCU after having split their games this season. Tech leads the series, 46-15.
Semifinal games will be played at the highest remaining seeds in the tournament, which means pairings will be determined after each round of games.
Playoff tickets on sale
Tickets for Oregon Tech’s playoff games — the women will be at home at 7 p.m. today and the men at 7 p.m. Wednesday — are on sale at oregontechowls.com, or OregonTech.UniversityTickets.com.
Tickets, which are $10 for reserved seats, $8 for general admission, $5 for senior citizens and active military, and $2 for all students as well as OIT faculty and staff, also will be on sale Monday and throughout game day at the athletic office.
Season ticket holders have until noon today to claim their reserved seats.
Track and Field
Tech athletes win 4 events
PORTLAND — Led by Danielle De Castro, who set another school record, Oregon Tech had four individual event winners over the weekend at the George Fox/University of Portland indoor track and field meet.
De Castro won the women’s one-mile run in school record time of four minutes, 57.82 seconds, which is more than 10 seconds better than the old mark.
Her efforts, where she beat the next eight NCAA Division I runners, allowed her to win, again, Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s Track Athlete of the Week.
De Castro was joined in the winner’s circle by teammates Josiah Stroup (men’s 400), Cindy Reed (women’s 3,000) and Hunter Drops (men’s pole vault).
Reed won the women’s 3K in 10:17.99, with teammate Delani Dietrich a stride behind in second place in 10:18.82.
Stroup won his race in 51.12 seconds, while Drops won the pole vault at 4.65 meters (15 feet, three inches). Drops reportedly narrowly missed clearing 4.90 meters (16-2).
Other solid efforts from the OIT women were by Lily Lavine and Amber VonEssen in the 400, where Lavine was third in 60.89, and VonEssen fifth in 61.31.
For the men, Dylan Woodward was fifth in the 800 (2:01.90), Donnie Pate sixth in the 60-meter dash (7.15) and Chris Ramirez 11th in the 3K (9:01.89).