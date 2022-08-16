LAKEVIEW — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will host public meetings in Lakeview and Klamath Falls on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and Thursday, Aug. 25, to outline plans to remove brown bullhead and fathead minnow from Heart Lake to improve the trout fishery.
The Aug. 24 meeting in Lakeview will begin at 6 p.m., at the ODFW office at 18560 Roberta Road. The Aug. 25 meeting in Klamath Falls is set for 6 p.m. at Lake County Fairgrounds’ Linman Hall.
At both meetings, ODFW staff will describe plans to treat Heart Lake with rotenone in September to remove illegally introduced brown bullhead and fathead minnows that are having a negative impact on the trout fishery. Heart Lake is a 18-1/2-acre popular fishery, camping and swimming area southeast of Bly near the Lofton Reservoir.
Justin Miles, ODFW’s Lakeview fish biologist, said stocked fingerling rainbow trout have steadily declined over the past five years. "Fingerling and legal-size trout could not put on enough weight to survive the winter, primarily due to competition from brown bullhead and fathead minnow for food," he said.
In recent years, Miles said ODFW has stocked increasing number sof legal and trophy-size fish in order to provide a quality fishery. Fingerling trout are an economical way to stock trout, especially in a productive water body like Heart Lake. By removing the brown bullhead and fathead minnow, Miles hopes the fingerling fish will have a better chance to reach legal-size.
ODFW chose to treat the lake with rotenone because “it is an affordable and effective way to remove unwanted fish with little threat of long-term ecological damage.” Rotenone, a plant substance, has been approved as a fish toxicant by the Environmental Protection Agency. At the concentrations used to kill fish, rotenone is not toxic to human, other mammals or birds. It breaks down completely in the environment and will not be detectable within weeks after treatment.
“It’s the same thing we’ve done at a lot of different places in Oregon,” Miles of applying rotenone, such as Diamond Lake. Following the application of rotenone next month, Heart Lake will be restocked with rainbow trout in 2023.