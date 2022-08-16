LAKEVIEW — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will host public meetings in Lakeview and Klamath Falls on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and Thursday, Aug. 25, to outline plans to remove brown bullhead and fathead minnow from Heart Lake to improve the trout fishery.

The Aug. 24 meeting in Lakeview will begin at 6 p.m., at the ODFW office at 18560 Roberta Road. The Aug. 25 meeting in Klamath Falls is set for 6 p.m. at Lake County Fairgrounds’ Linman Hall.

