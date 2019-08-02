There’s nothing quite like the nostalgia of the county fair.
Remember when a year felt like such a long time and summer seemed to last forever. With school out for summer and friends going their separate ways, the fair was such an exciting time to meet up with friends and have fun.
Recall feeling on top of the world atop the miles-high Ferris wheel, and eating treats you couldn’t get anywhere else.
The rainbow of lights as the sun went down, mixed with the tempting smells of fried treats and the spark of excitement in the air that comes from knowing that this event is so special, it only happens once a year.
The Klamath County Fair has a wealth of activities to entertain people of all ages on a hot summer day, from reptiles and farm animals to music, rides and wares to peruse.
Dizzying thrills
The fair has lots of rides, from terrifying to benign. Even the smallest children can walk through the dizzying house of mirrors, while thrill seekers can enjoy the spinning and heights of the more advanced rides.
If you take a spin on one of your favorite rides from your childhood, you might catch yourself wondering if perhaps the rides were bigger back in the day.
It seems like the children are much braver than the adults, rushing to ride even the scariest rides with excited smiles, while the adults watch from the ground, wondering how the kids don’t get dizzy.
Miu Kawashima, 14, rode on the Yo-Yo, a flying swing ride, on Thursday afternoon with friend Ysabel Ward, 15.
The teens swung high in a whirlwind as they took in the sights of the fair from the air.
Kawashima bravely said she wasn’t scared at all, and couldn’t wait to go on even scarier rides, like the Rampage.
Ward left feeling not as sure.
“I felt like I was going to throw up,” she said. “It’s a good thing I didn’t eat before ....”
Step right up!
People stop to try their luck at the classic fair games, popping balloons with darts and throwing balls into fish tanks.
Parents can be seen here and there trying to argue with child economics. Promising the pink unicorn is not worth $10 more.
If you get hungry from walking around seeing the sights, there’s plenty of options to choose from.
The food court is extensive with trucks and booths with cuisine from all over the world, as well as fair staples like elephant ears, curly fries and shaved ice.
Try a fried Indian taco or a mac and cheese Philly cheese steak sandwich, enjoy a plate of Thai food, enjoy a boba tea, or indulge in an ice cream cone. There are so many options that it seems impossible to try them all.
While you enjoy your treats, there are plenty of entertaining sights to see. From a comedic act to musical performances.
Ready, set, show!
4-H and FFA kids are there preparing their farm animals — goats, sheep, steers and pigs, which will be auctioned off on Sunday. The year of work raising the animals all comes down to this.
Children can be seen skillfully preparing their animals, shearing the sheep and grooming so they look their best.
Ashten Helms, 14, was one such child, she was blow-drying her sheep to fluffy perfection.
The Klamath Falls teen started saving money to show an animal at 2 years old, her dad, Andrew Helms said, and first showed pigs.
“It was her choice to start showing livestock,” Andrew said of his daughter.
Ashten said she has learned responsibility and hard work through the experience.
Say cheese
These animals aren’t the only critters to be enjoyed at the fair, there’s also a booth called Brad’s Reptiles inside one of the exhibit halls where you can pose for a photo with a snake or a parrot.
The booth had all sorts of animals that children and adults alike viewed with wonder, from an alligator to tarantulas and hissing cockroaches.
With all of the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s comforting to know that traditions still exist like the county fair, creating memories of summer fun and excitement that will last a lifetime.
— H&N reporter Holly Dillemuth contributed to this report