Klamath County School District is working to ensure that every high school student can access supports for their well-being, ongoing learning, high school completion, and transition to career and college through this time, according to a statement provided by KCSD.
In order to continue learning and earning credits, the district is providing students with opportunities for distance learning aligned to the state’s Distance Learning for All guidance. KCSD students over the past week have received guidance from their schools and teachers on how they will continue learning in the new distance format.
Last week, the Oregon Department of Education released guidance for districts regarding seniors and graduation requirements. Klamath County School District seniors should receive a call from their school guidance office in the next two weeks to discuss their specific situation. Seniors who were on track for graduation as of March 12 will receive their diplomas.
The Oregon Department of Education late Wednesday released specific guidance for ninth through 11th grades, creating a temporary system that takes into consideration the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in our communities. This guidance, Supporting our Students in ninth through 11th grades, is part of the state’s Distance Learning for All plan. Under this guidance, students in ninth through 11th grades will receive pass (P) or incomplete (I) marks for courses instead of letter grades (A-F) or their equivalent. These marks safeguard opportunities to continue learning and earning credit without impacting a student’s grade point average.
Students will receive a “pass” and credit for a course once they demonstrate essential learning for that course during the spring term. If students are not able to demonstrate the learning by the end of the term, they will receive an “incomplete.” Students receiving incompletes will partner with their schools to create a credit-earning assurance plan. Students will have until the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year to make up the learning and earn credit.
The Oregon Department of Education is not requiring Essential Skills for 2021, so current juniors will not need to meet those requirements to graduate. At this time, there are no changes to the graduation requirements for the Class of 2022 and the Class of 2023.
Despite the fact students will not be earning letter grades, the district encourages them to complete assignments and work with their teachers.
“Knowledge and skills continue to build over time, and the learning you do now will prepare you to meet your future goals,” said Glen Szymoniak, superintendent of the Klamath County School District, in a message to high school students and their families.
Last week, KCSD began checking out Chromebooks to families that need them for online learning in preparation for its distance learning plan, and schools are rolling out distance learning plans this week.
The district encourages families to check its website at www.kcsd.k12.or.us regularly for updates.