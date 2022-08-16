Olene

The Olene Snow Plow off Highway 140 east of Klamath Falls is the location for an upcoming celebration.

 Lee Juillerat/For the Herald & News

A tour of the Olene snow plow and hikes along a section of the OC&E Trail will be offered by Oregon State Parks on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Events will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from the historic snow plow located in Olene just off Highway 140. Participants will tour the plow, which for many years was used to clear snow along rail lines that carried logs from Bly to lumber mills in Klamath Falls. Tours will be led by members of the Klamath Rails to Trails Group.

