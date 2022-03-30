Ronald Richard "Rick" Baley
Ronald Richard "Rick" Baley, 60, passed away unexpectedly March 16, 2022, in his home in Tulelake, California.
Rick was born February 11, 1962, to Ellen Sue Baley and Ronald Richard Baley in Klamath Falls. He was raised in Tulelake with his younger brothers Rod and Randall Baley.
Rick and his two brothers shared a competitive nature and have countless memories playing board games, Wiffle ball, and other sports; Rick refused to lose. They also shared a love for hunting with their father. However, a profound passion that began in the Baley home was the love and dedication for professional sports teams such as the Oakland Raiders, Oakland A’s, and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Rick graduated from Tulelake High School, class of 1981. His biggest accomplishments in high school were making lifelong friends, and while on the high school’s football team “putting quarterbacks in the hospital.” Following graduation, he found a passion for agriculture like his father. After farming and growing potatoes, he worked for Tulelake Potato and Tulelake Cold Storage for 30 years.
Later, Rick’s border collie mix Lola was his loyal companion for 14.5 years. Rick was well known in the Tulelake community, and he never missed a party. You could always count on seeing him around town and in local businesses like The Homestead and Mike & Wanda’s where he spent time with friends and family. He was always up for a game of pool to anyone who accepted the challenge. Rick was most known for the love he gave to anyone fortunate to have him in his life. He would give anyone in the community “the shirt off his back.”
Rick’s devotion and pride for the Oakland Raiders, Oakland A’s and Portland Trail Blazers continued throughout his life. He knew every player (past and present), kept statistics, and never missed a game whether it was on television or blaring from his AM radio. Some say you could hear Rick listening to a game across town. Rick continued to enjoy mule deer hunting to keep his freezer full. There are numerous “big buck” stories with his brothers and nephews that will be relived by his family.
As the members of the family grew, he developed a new joy. He was his niece’s and nephew’s biggest fan. He enjoyed watching and listening to their sporting events with the same enthusiasm he had for his favorite professional sports teams. Rick was present at every family gathering and was “the life of the party.” He made sure everyone knew how much he loved them with a big hug and his loving words. He will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his mother Sue Baley, his brother and sister-in-laws Rod and Marla Baley, and Randall and Jennifer Baley, all of Tulelake; his nephews Ryan, Nick, and Beau Baley; all of Tulelake; his nieces, Briea and Ella Baley; all of Tulelake; his great nephews, Blake, Brayden, and Tate Baley; all of Tulelake. Also, his grandmother Georgia Sutherland along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Rick was preceded in death by his father Ronald Richard Baley. A service will be held in Tulelake’s Veterans Memorial/Community Park on Main St. at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, immediately followed by a celebration of life at the Tulelake Fairgrounds. Please feel free to wear your favorite sports attire in respect to Rick’s competitive wishes. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Tulelake Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Ray Oehlerich Way, Tulelake, CA 96134 or to Ore-Cal Little League, PO Box 905, Merrill, Oregon 97633.