Catharine "Tiffy" Clair Cappel went peacefully to God on the afternoon of March 22, 2022, at the age of 91.
Born in Los Angeles on June 23, 1930, to John Van Hoesen Challiss and Beatrice Ward Challiss, she and her older sister, Beatsie, spent their summers at the beach house in Manhattan Beach. She attended L.A. High, then went to Dominican School for Girls in Marin County for her last two years. She then attended Kansas University, her father’s alma mater, where she majored in art. It was during this time she met her husband, Warren F. Cappel. They had three sons, John, Bill and Greg.
The family moved to Calabasas, California, in 1965 where Catharine designed and built her dream home. Following her divorce, she went back to college and obtained two degrees, began traveling the world and became deeply involved in the environmental planning and open space preservation of the Santa Monica Mountains.
In 2006, she relocated to Klamath Falls to be closer to her sons John and Bill. Then, in 2013 she moved to Hailey, Idaho, to spend time with her youngest son Greg and work in his office. Finally, she moved to Meridian, Idaho, in 2019 and became a resident at the Touchmark community where she established friendships with many of her peers.
She will be missed by many, especially her three sons and their wives, John and Kim Cappel, William and Beth Cappel and Gregory and Denise Cappel, as well as her five grandchildren, Challiss, Tara, Mary, Makayla and John Cappel Jr. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Camie. Charitable bequests in her name can be made to the Assistance League of Klamath Falls, www.klamathbasinassistanceleague.org.