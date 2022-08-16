Providence hospitals

Providence operates eight hospitals in Oregon, including Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Southwest Portland.

 Providence Health & Services

A nurse sued Providence Health & Services, Oregon’s largest hospital system, on Monday accusing the company of willfully underpaying thousands of employees.

The suit was brought by Jamie Aguilar, a Providence nurse and member of the Oregon Nurses Association, and filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court. It seeks class action status. The association said Providence employs 10,000 in Oregon, including 4,000 nurses in the union, and that 200 had signed on to the suit.

