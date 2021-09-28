Tacoma woman admits torching Seattle police cars in protest
SEATTLE (AP) — A Tacoma woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to torching five Seattle police vehicles during racial justice protests and rioting that followed the killing of George Floyd last year.
Margaret Aislinn Channon, 26, was arrested nearly two weeks after she was caught on videos using fire and aerosol cans to spark flames in the police vehicles in downtown Seattle on May 30, 2020.
As part of a plea agreement, she acknowledged she also smashed a window at a Verizon store and an electronic cash register at a sandwich shop, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.
Her attorneys and the government agreed to recommend a five-year prison term when she is sentenced by Judge John Coughenour in January — the mandatory minimum for arson under federal law. Under the plea agreement Channon is also liable to pay for the damage she caused.
Sockeye salmon released into central Idaho lakes to spawn
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The number of sockeye salmon making it to central Idaho from the ocean this year is one of the worst returns in the last decade, with only 43 fish so far, state wildlife managers said Tuesday.
But the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said a hatchery program intended to prevent the species from going extinct allowed the release of 1,211 sockeye into Redfish and Pettit lakes to spawn naturally.
The agency in August also started an emergency trap-and-truck operation at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River in Washington due to overly warm rivers and captured 201 fish. The agency brought the fish to its hatchery in Eagle in southwestern Idaho where it raises adult brood stock for spawning.
The agency also said it brought in captive brood stock from a safety net program operated by NOAA Fisheries in Washington. In all, the agency said it had 2,750 sockeye for spawning this year. Of those, 1,112 were released into Redfish lake and 99 in Pettit Lake.
“When I think about the program as a whole, I think that we have been incredibly successful in preventing extinction and preserving genetic diversity,” said John Powell, a fisheries research biologist with Fish and Game. “And that we’re currently transitioning to our second phase of the recovery plan, which is the recolonization phase.”
Powell said things were looking good in the spring when early indications showed the number of sockeye salmon passing Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River was above what was forecast.
However, a heat wave that warmed rivers changed that, cutting into what had been an expected 250 fish arriving in central Idaho. A few more fish might still return this year to bolster the 43 counted so far. If Fish and Game hadn’t trapped and trucked the 201 fish at Granite Dam, most likely would have died trying to make it to central Idaho.
Man who sexually exploited teens sentenced to 20 years
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (AP) — A southwest Washington man who pleaded guilty in a scheme in which he enticed and pressured teens into sending him sexually explicit photos and videos has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.
Joshua Punt, of Ridgefield, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to production of child pornography, enticement of a minor, distribution of child pornography and advertisement of child pornography, The Columbian reported.
Punt, 39, also was sentenced Monday to a lifetime of supervised release, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.
Posing as a teenage boy, Punt used the messaging apps Kik and Snapchat to contact teens and convince them to send sexual photos, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The victims did not know Punt was recording their videos and images on a second phone. He then demanded additional photos and videos, and threatened to distribute what he already had to the victims’ classmates or community if they didn’t comply, officials said.
In December 2018, a victim in New York went to the police, who traced the contact back to Punt. His electronic devices were seized and his cellphone was found to contain hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was arrested in May 2019.
Victims have been identified in New York, Arkansas, California, Texas, Nevada, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The victims were between 12 and 16 years old, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Donald Voiret, special agent in charge for the FBI Seattle, said in the news release he would encourage parents to engage with their children about the risks of online predators.
The scheme was investigated by the Vancouver Police Department’s Digital Evidence Cybercrime Unit, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations.