Another murder hornet nest found in northwest Washington
BLAINE, Wash. (AP) — A second nest of murder hornets has been located this year in northwestern Washington state, state officials said.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture said Friday in a Facebook post that their team on the ground had found the second nest of 2021 and that eradication will happen in the next few days.
The nest is southwest of the first nest found this year, officials said.
It’s the third nest found in Whatcom County during the past two years. All have been within a few miles of each other, officials said. The other two nests were also eradicated.
Earlier this week, the Department of Agriculture confirmed two new reports the hornet sightings by the public in north Whatcom County, the Bellingham Herald reported.
Asian giant hornets, an invasive pest not native to the U.S., are the world’s largest hornet at 2 inches (5 centimeters) long, and a predator of other insects, including the honey bees that pollinate many of the crops in Washington’s agriculture industry.
Commission grants conditional approval to I-5 proposal
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Transportation Commission has granted conditional approval to a plan to expand Interstate 5 through Portland’s Rose Quarter as well as build a cap over the freeway to allow for the redevelopment of a Black community destroyed when the interstate was first built.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the commission’s unanimous decision Thursday follows the recommendation of Gov. Kate Brown that the Oregon Department of Transportation pursue “hybrid option 3.”
That plan would essentially tunnel the freeway and provide economic opportunity for the region’s Black community in an effort to reclaim the Albina district. Supporters say the idea is to remediate historic harm caused by the freeway’s original construction and displacement of community members.
Approval of the hybrid 3 model is contingent upon ODOT providing a thorough analysis of the project’s cost structure and funding sources by December. It also requires ODOT and its contractors to update its diversity and subcontracting plans, and reevaluate the project’s initial environmental impact study.
The project’s cost has risen significantly from its initial price tag of between $715-795 million to upwards of $1.18 billion. The project could top $1.4 billion if a more robust cap over the freeway was pursued to allow heavier development.
WA state prison guard is suspected violent biker gang leader
WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A corrections officer at a Washington state prison accused of having a leadership role in a violent motorcycle gang has been arrested on various charges.
Corrections officer Dustin Wendelin was arrested at the prison at 6 a.m. Thursday by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office with help from regional law enforcement partners, The Tri-City Herald reported.
A second accused outlaw gang leader, Charles Montgomery, was arrested later Thursday at his home nearby in Umatilla County, Oregon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
“Intelligence generated from traffic stops in Walla Walla County led to a joint investigation into two local members of the Pagan’s 1% Outlaw Motorcycle Gang,” the news release said.
Attempts to reach lawyers who could comment for the men were not immediately successful on Friday.
Sheriff’s officials collaborated on the investigation for several months with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office in Griffin, Georgia, and with federal law enforcement partners.
The Pagans frequently participate in violent crime, trafficking and racketeering, according to the sheriff’s office. In the last several months, Pagan members across the country are suspected of participating in bombings, shootings, felonious assaults, and homicides, according to sheriff’s officials.
Both Wendelin and Montgomery are indicted in Georgia on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and three counts each of violations of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Sheriff’s officials said Wendelin and Montgomery hold leadership positions in a local Pagan’s chapter.
Prosecutors will seek their extradition to Georgia as the first step in a joint investigation into the West Coast Pagan’s gang, officials said. Multiple local, state and federal agencies are involved in the case, and officials said other charges are possible.