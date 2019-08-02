About 10 Jeld-Wen employees were evacuated from the Klamath Falls wood-fiber division in the northern most building in Jeld-Wen’s complex on Lakeport Boulevard on Wedneday night due to a fire, according to Klamath County Fire District No. 1 officials.
Klamath County District No. 1 personnel were dispatched to the scene at 8:33 p.m., sending three engines and a ladder truck. No injuries were reported, according to Matt Hitchcock, operations chief for District No. 1.
Employees were relocated to another building to work out the remainder of their shift, while crews extinguished the fire, Hitchcock said.
“It looked like it was coming from a piece of machinery,” Hitchcock said.
The sprinkler system in the building ran for about 45 minutes, Hitchcock said, resulting in about 6 inches of standing water.
It was unclear as of Thursday afternoon whether a formal investigation would take place into the fire, according to Fire Marshal Brandon Thueson.
H&N reached out to Jeld-Wen’s public relations team and are awaiting a response on the fire.