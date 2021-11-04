In this incredibly, incredibly young season, Justin Parnell has seen two sides to his Hustlin’ Owls squad.
In their season-opening exhibition, the Owls shot the lights out and hung triple digits on the semi-pro Seattle Mountaineers but “we didn’t really play hard defensively,” Parnell, the sixth-year head coach said.
But then a week later in a closed-door scrimmage against Division II Western Oregon, Parnell said he saw “the complete opposite.”
“We struggled offensively,” Parnell said. “Really, really struggled offensively early, but defensively we were really good. I think we held them in the low 30 percent (shooting). We held them to 61 points, and ended up winning that game.”
Still, Parnell is confident that this year’s roster, from backcourt to frontcourt, can get buckets when they need it.
“Most likely we’re gonna be able to score the ball most nights,” Parnell said. “We can go inside with our bigs, we have really good point guard play, our wings can really shoot the ball. But if we’re just above average defensively, we got a chance to be really good.”
Great expectationsOf course for a program accustomed to national tournament appearances “really good” is the standard and on paper, Tech looks like they could be. They return everyone from a 7-2 shortened spring season, where the team’s two losses were by three points or less. The Owls will start this season ranked No. 13 in the country and were favored by coaches to win the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
“The great thing about being at Oregon Tech — and I don’t mean this to sound arrogant or pompous or anything — but we’re trying to win a national championship,” Parnell said.
The first of 30 regular season games comes Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Rocklin, California, where Tech faces a tough Menlo College squad. On Saturday, they’ll face William Jessup University at 6 p.m. Both games are part of the season-opening Bill Holtz Warrior Classic hosted by William Jessup.
The conference slate will be far from a cakewalk. Lewis-Clark State, last season’s national runner-up, returns multiple players. The College of Idaho is “very talented this year” and Corban is “as good as anybody in the country,” Parnell said. Plus Southern Oregon and Bushnell will pose major threats to the rest of the conference. Parnell said he thought 7 or 8 teams could be conference champs and of them four or five could compete for a national title.
“We realize there’s a lot of things that are going to have to happen to get us (to the national championship),” Parnell said. “We really feel like we’re deep, we shoot the ball really well, which was a worry coming in, and defensively we’re getting closer to where we need to be.”
What to expect on the courtOn offense, the Owls aim to be “high paced” and “fast tempo,” looking first to make baskets in transition. Parnell said it hearkens back to the program’s motto of “Run the lanes.”
“Whether it’s a turnover, whether it’s a missed shot or made basket, we’re trying to score as fast as we can in transition,” Parnell said. “And that’s our number one goal is we want to get easy buckets in transition before the defense is set up.”
If they can’t score as quick as they can, then they opt to score “as late as we can,” he said.
“We really want to make teams work in the halfcourt to guard us, with three or four ball reversals, we feel like we can get a pretty good shot,” Parnell said.
On the other end of the floor, Tech looks to run a less aggressive pack-line defense with a lot of active hands.
“It’s kind of a contrasting of two styles,” Parnell said. “Offensively we’re super, super aggressive and then defensively, you know, we kind of play back, wait for you to make a mistake.”
Tech has made a point about sharing the ball. Generally they aim to hang around the 18 assists per game range, but Parnell said that number may be a bit lower this year because “can really drive the ball well” and might at times prioritize that strength.
Likely piloting this system on the floor will be two freshmen — Kam Osborn and Jamison Guerra — who will trade off playing point guard. With all the eligibility craziness brought on by the pandemic, being a freshman doesn’t necessarily mean they have zero experience.
Osborn is technically in his third season with the program after redshirting his true freshman year and playing seven games in the spring season while averaging 10.4 points per game. Guerra started all nine spring games, averaging a team-high 3.6 assists per game.
“Those two, in my humble opinion, I feel like they’re the best two guards in the league in terms of point guards and we got them on our team,” Parnell said. “I’m pretty excited about that, but you know they’re freshmen so they’re gonna go through their ups and downs as we go through the season.”
Down low, Tech has options aplenty, especially with the addition of 6-10 Oregon State transfer Joey Potts. He and 6-9 senior forward Garret Albrecht are expected to be a force on the block. Matt Van Tassel, a 6-7 junior forward, who is “probably our best offensive scoring threat” will likely start the season sidelined by injury but Parnell said he hopes he’ll be back soon.
Breaking down the rosterFirst five are likely starters with rest listed in order of minutes played against Seattle Mountaineers. Excludes two redshirt freshman.
- — “A natural scorer, shoots the lights out, great passer as well,” Parnell said. Will share the point with Guerra. Average points per game last season: 10.7.
- — All-Conference selection for the past two years “who’s just unbelievable in transition, really plays our system well. He’ll have a big year this year just because he’s gonna play a lot of minutes and just does so many things for us.” PPG: 11.4
- — Another All-Conference selection in the spring who led the team in scoring and “probably our best all around defensive player, especially on the ball. Tenacious offensive rebounder.” Gerig also figures to see big minutes in this spot. PPG: 11.9
- — May not be immediately available because of injury but he “can post, he can put it on the floor, does a lot of really nice things and we’re looking forward to getting him back from injury.” PPG: 10.8.
- — Dangerous with his back to the basket and demands a double team, Parnell said. “Really, really good on the block, almost automatic, I think he shot 64 percent for his career.” PPG: 11.4.
- — Started in the three spot against Seattle, but is battling a foot injury and might not be available early. “But phenomenal athlete and rebounder and defensive player.”
- — Will certainly see minutes and is “a great facilitator and a much improved perimeter shooter, just puts a ton of pressure on the defense to keep him in front.”
- — Played in five games for Oregon State last season and figures to see more minutes at Tech behind Albrecht. He’s “really long, jumps out of the gym and the thing about him is he’s, by the day, he’s getting better.” His older brother Christian Cavanaugh played with Parnell and Associate Head Coach Josh Wetzler at OIT over a decade ago. Parnell said he’s known Potts “since he was little.”
- — Shooter who led the team with 18 points against Seattle after hitting 4 of 6 from deep. See Shivers for more.
- — Both Fraser and Shivers “are two just incredible perimeter shooters. They got a lot of guts and for young guys, they’re not afraid shoot the ball in big situations. Keegan had some really clutch shots last year in the COVID season. They’re going to cause a lot of havoc for other teams for years to come.”
- — With Van Tassel out could see some more minutes this weekend and “he’s a kid who does some nice things for us too.”
- — “Has played a lot of minutes for us in the past is definitely a kid who’s ready and can contribute.”
- — The Henley High School grad only appeared in one game in the spring, but grabbed a couple of rebounds in a handful of minutes against Seattle.
- — The team’s tallest player saw action in four games in the spring and hit his only three-point attempt against Seattle.
— Didn’t play against Seattle but averaged 22.7 minutes per game in the spring. “He’s like a Swiss Army Knife,” Parnell said. “He’s just a really bright kid and you can put him at the one and you can also put them at the four and he’s gonna know our sets and our offense from there. So really nice to have a guy like that.”