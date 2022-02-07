Kennedy Jantzi

Oregon Tech softball got their season started with an even split of four weekend games in California.

Last Friday, No. 1 Tech got their season started with a close loss to William Jessup but followed up by blowing by Menlo College later that afternoon. Saturday was the same, but in reverse. The Owls shutout Menlo and then lost a late lead against Jessup.

For Tech, senior Kennedy Jantzi had the best weekend at the plate. The infielder went 7-for-8 on Saturday to help her to a .615 batting average on the weekend. Jantzi currently leads the team in hits (8), RBI (6) and on-base percentage with .643.

Sophomore Kaila Mick and freshman Zoe Allen also both exited the weekend batting .500. Mick has a team-high four runs after she went 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts on the weekend.

In the circle, senior Sarah Abramson surrendered seven hits and was credited with three earned runs in the season-opening loss to William Jessup. Abramson followed up with a five-inning shutout of Menlo where she struck out six, coaxed five into groundouts and four into flyouts.

Saturday’s 5-4, eight-inning loss against William Jessup will arguably sting the worst. Tech took a 4-1 lead into the sixth but Jessup tied it up on three hits. William Jessup would go on to win on a walk-off single at the bottom of the eighth.

This coming weekend, the Owls will travel to Redding, Calif., for four more games.

On Friday, Tech takes on Vanguard University — who were receiving votes in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll. Then later that afternoon they face Simpson University. The Owls run it back against those two teams again on Saturday.

