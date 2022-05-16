Contestants came from as far away as Minnesota for the Klamath Falls Ninja Warrior competition Saturday night at Mike’s Fieldhouse.
But it was an Oregonian who took home the top prize.
Jeremy Kaufmann of Portland, the second-to-last contestant, edged out local favorite Benjamin Darrow to win the $1,500. Klamath Falls’ Silas Sanchez was the only other contestant to finish the course.
Kaufmann finished with a time of 1 minute, 24.88 seconds, with Darrow clocking a 1:27.89.
“It felt good” Kaufmann said, “I was slow in the beginning but was able to make precise movements and then I felt fast and went through the course at a fast pace.”
Kaufmann has his eyes set on bigger dreams after his victory.
“I want to be able to compete on the TV show,” Kaufmann said. “I am going to use the prize money to build a bigger rig in my backyard and train to get better and stronger for future competitions.”
Sara Irvine, the event coordinator, said she was pleased by the turnout, both in terms of competitors and fans.
“This is the only place in Oregon where you can find this event,” Irvine said. “People will travel anywhere for these events, and this really helps introduce people to Klamath Falls who may have never seen the area.”
Irvine was one of those responsible for getting American Ninja Warrior contestant Daniel Gil to come and be a judge as well as guide contestants through the course.
Gil last competed on American Ninja Warrior 11, where he made it all the way to stage four.