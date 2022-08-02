Nick Kristof

Nick Kristof speaks at his campaign headquarters on Feb. 17, 2022, following the Oregon Supreme Court's ruling that he couldn't run for governor. He now plans to resume writing columns for the New York Times later this fall. 

 Alex Baumhardt/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Columnist Nick Kristof is headed back to the New York Times less than a year after he quit to begin an ill-fated campaign for governor of Oregon.

Kristof, who grew up in Yamhill County, previously wrote for the Times from 1984 to October 2021. He then began running for governor as a Democrat, but his campaign ended months before the primary after the Oregon Supreme Court upheld Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s decision that he hadn’t lived in the state long enough to meet a constitutional requirement for running for office.

