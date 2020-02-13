CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph last season.
The league lifted its ban Wednesday on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television.
Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games and his loss was a major blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him, finished 6-10, fired coach Freddie Kitchens and saw general manager John Dorsey resign.
Monday, Garrett met with commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials in the final step before he was cleared to return. He can participate in all of the Browns offseason activities and that’s a big relief as the team is undergoing another new start under coach Kevin Stefanski.
As the Browns were wrapping up a rare win over the Steelers in a Thursday night matchup, Garrett, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017, pulled down Rudolph after a pass attempt and the two wrestled on the ground.
Rudolph tried to pull off Garrett’s helmet but couldn’t.
Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet, swung, and struck him with it, triggering a brawl between the teams.
Garrett paid dearly for his actions. He was fined $45,623 and lost $1.14 million in game checks. His reputation also took a shot and he’ll have to watch his behavior going forward as another violent incident could result in even harsher discipline by the league.
Garrett’s suspension is the longest for a single behavior in league history.
Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games for stomping on a player’s helmet-less head in 2006.