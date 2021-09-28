Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Parents of children up to 1 year old — and those expecting — are invited to attend a drive-through community baby shower hosted by the Klamath Early Childhood Development Center.
The event is Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Altamont Elementary School building, 2450 Summers Lane. Information on services available to new parents will be handed out, as well as books from the Klamath County Library.
Please wear a mask for the safety of others.
Learn about bees
The community is invited to attend an informational event that explores the world of bees on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The event will be hosted by the Klamath Tree League at the Klamath Community Arboretum just north of the Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT) campus on Bryant Williams Drive. Professors from OIT will be discussing both native and honeybee ecology and the importance of pollinators. Please bring a chair and plan to learn about our local bees, see an active bee hive and learn about local honeybee research right at the Arboretum. For more information, call 530.276.7224.