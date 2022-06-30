Sheriff Chris Kaber is concerned for the security of Klamath Basin community.
On June 14, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release warning the public of upcoming changes to pretrial release procedures in Oregon. A bill passed by the 2021 Oregon Legislature (Senate Bill 48) allows for the majority of those charged with low-level crimes to be released immediately after booking, often without bail.
“When someone is suspected of victimizing others, it is appropriate for them to be brought before the judge for their initial plea. That is best accomplished by holding them in jail until they appear before the court or requiring some form of assurance (bail) that they will appear before the judge at a later date," Kaber said in the news release.
The new law is meant to establish consistent pretrial release procedures statewide, as well as reduce reliance on security releases (bail) and detention prior to conviction. Pretrial release, detention and bail reform are nationwide movements that have been adopted by Illinois, California, Nebraska, Indiana and New York.
“This decision by progressive government officials, who do not understand the complexity of the criminal justice system, does not help our rural community,” Kaber said in the release. “It is becoming easier each day to be a criminal in our state.”
Impact on Klamath
Presiding Circuit Court Judge Marci Adkisson said that the court understands why local police forces and members of the community are worried about these changes. However, Adkisson said she wants to assure everyone that release practices in Klamath County will be relatively similar to those that were already in place.
“Essentially, we have always kind of done this thing,” Adkisson said. “Now, it’s just enacted into law. The community can rest assured that the court is very aware of their concerns, and we are going to be very diligent about keeping the people in custody that we feel are community safety risks.”
Reasons for changes
The Legislative Assembly directed the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission to conduct a study on pretrial release practices throughout the state. It was found that standards for release were very different from district to district, leading to notable variation in detention, release and sentencing outcomes. The study said that defendants held in custody until their court date were also sentenced to prison two to four times more often than those who were released.
There is also a 25 percent increased likelihood for detained individuals to enter a guilty plea before trial in exchange for a less severe sentence, according to the study. Detained defendants lacking access to communication with counsel and provided evidence and the ability to call on witnesses are listed as possible causes for this disparity.
The argument that stands firm on both sides of the bipartisan coin is the substantial financial burden of custodial supervision. According to the Oregon DOJ “quick facts” sheet, the current, average daily cost per incarcerated or detained adult is $140.87, whereas those in community supervision programs are reported to cost $12.43 per day. There is a total of 24,000 Oregonians held in custody today, 6,000 of whom are pretrial detainees who have yet to be convicted of their charges.