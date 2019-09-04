Becca Robbins has joined the Herald and News staff as a public safety, higher education and county government reporter.
Robbins graduated from the University of Oregon’s journalism program in June where she also minored in creative writing. There, she was the associate news editor for the student newspaper, the Daily Emerald.
In the summer of 2018 she interned at the Baker City Herald through the Snowden program which provides journalism internships across Oregon.
Robbins moved to Klamath Falls from Vancouver, Wash., where she lived since high school. She is no stranger to small towns, however, as she spent her childhood in Midlothian, Texas, a city of about 25,000 people south of Dallas.
She is a bookworm who also can’t miss watching college football, especially if the Ducks are playing.