Sometimes things don’t exactly go according to plan. Such was the case last Thursday evening when I decided to check out some of the local businesses with my friend Molly and enjoy a night out in Klamath Falls.
First, we went to Hatchet Haus, a local business that allows patrons to throw axes at targets on the wall.
At least, I think that’s how it works. Turns out I wasn’t able to experience it firsthand since they’ve cut back their hours and weren’t open to the public that night. Bummer.
Then, we tried to find a place to do karaoke. That could have worked, and may be a good idea for next week, but it was too early in the evening, and the place we went wasn’t open yet.
With plans A and B both stifled, we gave up and decided to head to a local Irish pub for the evening called The Pikey. The place was easy to find, standing out on Main Street with two Irish flags adorning the front. I didn’t really intend to write about The Pikey. Instead, this was just going to be a place that Molly and I could unwind, have a drink, maybe regroup and think about next week.
But when we were there throwing back lemon drops and lamenting an evening lost, I realized we’d come to exactly the right place. The Pikey is dark, and the low-light made it easy to find a table that felt private. While I wouldn’t call The Pikey small, there was an intimacy to it. It’s a comfortable space with good drinks, framed quotes on the wall, a sprawling bar and one heck of a menu.
Ooh, that menu. I wasn’t expecting to buy any food when I came in, but that would have been a mistake. Sadly, I can’t speak to the overwhelming selection of burgers, at least until the next time I go, but Molly and I each chose something from the appetizer menu. She went with these little fried mac & cheese bites. I went with an order of piglets, which the menu described as pulled pork stuffed in a pepper, wrapped and bacon and topped with house-made barbecue sauce.
Part of me was tentative, figuring that the pepper may dominate the flavor, especially if they went light on the pulled pork or bacon. That wasn’t the case. The pepper-to-pork ratio was perfect, and after eating two of the four pieces that I’d ordered, I secretly wanted to back out of the agreement Molly and I had made ahead of time to trade one mac & cheese bite for one piglet. But the fried macaroni and cheese was great too, crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside.
After a long day of work, The Pikey was a welcome and unexpected reprieve. It’s not too fancy, not too hipster, not too anything. It’s just a non-pretentious, comfortable space to sit back, have a chat and let a couple hours drift by.