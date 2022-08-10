Pizza might be one of the greatest inventions in the world. Yes, I’m aware of the wheel, penicillin and at least a couple of the things Thomas Edison did, but none of those things are pizza.
Often when I’m craving a pizza, which is shockingly often, I’ll go with one of the bigger, well-known chains and I’ll usually order something pretty simple with maybe two or three toppings. Now, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with ordering pizza from a national chain. It certainly serves its purpose. It’s pretty convenient, usually consistent and it’s pretty hard to do pizza completely wrong.
Sidelines Pizzeria has plenty of simple pizza options, but then there’s the specialty pies. Given that I wanted to try something novel when I went in, I ordered a half Thai pizza, while Molly ordered half pesto chicken pizza.
Damn.
Chicken, bell pepper, red onion and green onion, but what ties it all together is the peanut sauce. The ingredients of course recall pad Thai, and even though I like pad Thai quite well, I wasn’t sure how it would work as a pizza. It totally worked. It was pizza and pad Thai at the same time, without ever really detracting from the joy of eating one or the other. The pesto chicken pizza was also tasty.
I also noticed how versatile Sidelines Pizza is, depending on what kind of experience you’re looking for. They’re a sports bar in addition to a great pizza place, and that’ll be especially enjoyable when football season starts in the fall.
There are pinball and arcade games, some of which feature the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles who are childhood favorites of mine. They’re also pizza connoisseurs, so I feel like I can relate to them on a deep, personal level.
Finally, Sidelines recently introduced the 10 Deadly Wing Challenge, which requires the participant to eat 10 very spicy hot wings while following an extensive set of rules, which includes signing a disclaimer. As of this writing only five people have completed the challenge. Will I be the next one?
No, definitely not. That isn’t to say I don’t want to try it, but I’m not even entirely comfortable eating jalapeño bread. I need to train up first.
Maybe after I eat a habanero pepper every day for a couple of weeks I’ll be ready. In the meantime, I’m just looking forward to going back and trying a new kind of pizza. Any recommendations?