Pizza might be one of the greatest inventions in the world. Yes, I’m aware of the wheel, penicillin and at least a couple of the things Thomas Edison did, but none of those things are pizza.

Often when I’m craving a pizza, which is shockingly often, I’ll go with one of the bigger, well-known chains and I’ll usually order something pretty simple with maybe two or three toppings. Now, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with ordering pizza from a national chain. It certainly serves its purpose. It’s pretty convenient, usually consistent and it’s pretty hard to do pizza completely wrong.

Tags

Recommended for you