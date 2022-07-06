Don’t mention “Monopoly” to a modern-day board game hobbyist. At best, you might get a polite but terse explanation about how games have advanced throughout the years and how “Monopoly” hasn’t been cool since the 1970s.
At worst, you’ll convince a group to play it with you out of kindness. After the initial high of collecting properties, you’ll all suffer the slow, agonizing decline of waiting for each player, in turn, to go bankrupt through bad rolls of the dice over the course of the next hour and a half.
“Monopoly” is an important board game, but it’s not an especially good one. Its reputation has rubbed off on the board game hobby as a whole, leaving swaths of people unaware of how game design has evolved and innovated since the heyday of “Monopoly” and the other classics.
On Tuesday, July 5, I attended Adult Board Game Night at the Klamath County Library, which happens on the first and third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Upon entering the room I saw stacks of games on the table. There were strategy board games, tactical card games and lighter party games. Some games were brand new, while others had been played many times before, including a game called “Bermuda Triangle” which came in a faded blue box with frayed corners, looking like something from an antique store.
We first played a brand new copy of a card game called “Unstable Unicorns,” which the evening’s coordinator, Dan, had brought from his personal collection.
“Unstable Unicorns” is a game I’ve seen many times at the store. It stands out with its bright, irreverent artwork featuring unicorns that are sort-of cute, but many more parts mischievous.
In the game, players each try to be the first to collect a stable of six unicorn cards. There are all kinds of cards with different powers meant to boost your own unicorns and stifle those of your opponents, while the unicorns themselves are sometimes equipped with special powers.
Perhaps most notably aside from the unicorns themselves are the “Neigh” cards. These cards are kind of nasty, in that you can use them outside your own turn in order to deny the effects of a card played by an opponent.
Late in the game, I found myself armed with a card that would allow me to win the game, and so of course, I chose to play it. Sadly, but predictably, somebody used a “Neigh” card on me, which meant my use of the game-winning card was denied. I came prepared though and was able to “Neigh” them back, thus denying their denial. But then a different player “Neighed” my “Neigh.” My game-winning card was officially left in the dust, and Dan won soon after.
I’d accuse him of fixing the deck, but I shuffled it myself at one point.
Following this, our group played a game called “The Resistance: Avalon.” This is a social deduction game where a minority of players are villainous saboteurs who try to ruin a series of missions performed by the group. The goal is to figure out which players are voting to sabotage the missions, and to use this knowledge to cut them out of participating in future missions. This was a quick game. We played it three times, despite needing to learn the rules and nuances. The villains won every time.
Each of the games I played seemed to hinge on my relationship at the table with a man named Dave. If Bigfoot went in for a waxing and couldn’t quite afford the whole thing, he might come out looking a little bit like Dave. He’s a boisterous man with a bushy beard, thousands of stories and enough charisma to sell The Bible to an atheist.
When we played “Avalon,” Dave and I always clashed. First, I trusted that he was one of the good guys, which lost me the game when the reverse turned out to be true. Then, in the next game, he accused me of being a villain when I was not, losing the game for both of us.
But even with the losses, I loved playing “Avalon.” There’s something great about looking somebody else in the eye, analyzing their language and their logic, coming to a firm conclusion about their guilt or innocence, and then being totally wrong about them. It’s humbling at first, but with multiple games you get to know people a bit better and learn how they go about stretching and adapting to playing different roles.
In the last game, I got to be a villain for the first time. That was tense, especially as it became logically deduced that either the person next to me was a villain, or I was. I was able to gain the trust of my old nemesis Dave and sneak my way to a rather unsavory victory, along with Dan, my partner in crime whom I had been collaborating with from across the table.
It was a great way to end the night, and I look forward to attending again two weeks from now and hopefully learning another new game that I haven’t played before.