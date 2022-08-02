I don’t play a lot of pool. In fact, I think the last time I picked up a pool cue was somewhere around 2013, and it was a foreign concept to me then just as it was last week when I went to Black Dog Billiards for the first time.
I came to Black Dog Billiards with my friend Molly. In what I’m quite sure was an attempt to make me feel better about my lack of experience, she told me that she always struggles to sink the eight-ball at the end of the game.
That didn’t help.
That meant she’d gotten it down to the eight-ball before. I was just hoping to sink maybe three balls. If all those balls were the correct suit, then that would be a plus.
At the beginning of the game, I was nervous. I didn’t know how to hold the cue, and I certainly didn’t know how to aim or make proper contact. These are the kind of things that might seem simple to those who are experienced in the game, especially if they’ve been playing for a long time. But for those who have never or rarely played pool, the idea of entering a dedicated billiards bar might sound intimidating.
And yet, I’m so glad I gave it a chance. When Molly and I arrived, it was early in the evening and the crowds were sparse. There were plenty of tables to choose from and thus plenty of areas we could set up and call our own.
We found a cozy corner without a lot of exposure, and from there we could just play. With country music on the speakers and baseball on the television, we set up our table and picked out our cues.
We went at our own pace. I messed up more than once, thrusting helplessly at the cue ball, watching it barely move as if struck by a wet piece of spaghetti. It didn’t matter; nobody was watching or paying attention to how I was doing.
Well, except Molly. And she absolutely did laugh.
But that was OK. I got better the more I played. My form improved and even though I’m still a novice, I had fun making slightly better shots, and narrowly missing some trickier ones.
The venue made the experience possible. Between shots Molly and I would go back to the bar and refresh our beverages. The bartender remembered what we’d ordered previously and kindly offered us new drinks when we’d approach her.
Whether you have lots of experience at the pool table or are not quite sure you belong within 10 feet of one, Black Dog Billiards is a fun, safe place to spend an evening in Klamath.