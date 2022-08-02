Billiards

Black Dog Billiards is a fun place to have a drink and play a game of pool, even if you're just learning how to play.

 Josh Abbott/Herald & News

I don’t play a lot of pool. In fact, I think the last time I picked up a pool cue was somewhere around 2013, and it was a foreign concept to me then just as it was last week when I went to Black Dog Billiards for the first time.

I came to Black Dog Billiards with my friend Molly. In what I’m quite sure was an attempt to make me feel better about my lack of experience, she told me that she always struggles to sink the eight-ball at the end of the game.

