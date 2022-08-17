If you’re anything like me, you’ve seen the electric scooters sitting around town, sometimes on sidewalks, often situated on or near Main Street. And if you’re anything like me, you’ve never tried to actually ride one before.

On Tuesday, it was time to change all that. Molly and I decided to go out and find a pair of Bird electric scooters and give them a test ride around town. The first issue, oddly enough, was finding a scooter.

