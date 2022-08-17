If you’re anything like me, you’ve seen the electric scooters sitting around town, sometimes on sidewalks, often situated on or near Main Street. And if you’re anything like me, you’ve never tried to actually ride one before.
On Tuesday, it was time to change all that. Molly and I decided to go out and find a pair of Bird electric scooters and give them a test ride around town. The first issue, oddly enough, was finding a scooter.
Now, I know I’ve seen these things around town. If my memory is any indication, I’ve seen piles of them, leaned over on walls, balanced on the sidewalks, located just about anywhere with a lot of foot traffic. Then again, I spent more than 20 years of my life thinking that the “Berenstain Bears” spelled their name “Berenstein.” Perhaps my memory isn’t the most reliable.
After a quick cruise around town, we weren’t having any luck.
Molly, however, remembered seeing a pair of scooters near Pelican Elementary School, so we decided to try for those ones. Sure enough, two scooters were parked in a patch of gravel alongside a field not too far from the school.
If either of us had already owned the Bird transportation app, finding scooters would have been easy. The app features a map that shows the location of all scooters in the area, which includes the amount of charge left in the battery. As it turns out, there were plenty of scooters available in the downtown area, but trying to spot them from inside a car was probably a bad idea.
With the scooters available to us, we scanned the QR code, downloaded the app and were ready to pay and set up a ride.
The experience of riding an electric scooter reminded me of riding a bicycle. Both require riding on the side of the road, rather than the sidewalk, and it’s similarly important to maintain awareness of one’s surroundings. It wasn’t always easy to sense cars coming up from behind, which meant frequently looking back while making sure I was far enough to the right to give them space.
The sense of balance also reminded me of bicycling. In order to stay balanced on a scooter, it’s important to maintain at least a little bit of speed; you can’t stay upright with both feet aboard when you come to a dead stop. This was pretty easy and intuitive to deal with since it simply meant dropping one foot onto the ground to hold steady.
After figuring out the basics, we cruised through a local residential area, testing out the speed, the turns and the entire traveling experience. It didn’t take long before I felt comfortable riding the Bird. The scooters only travel up to 20 mph, but they feel faster. It was a joy cranking it to top speed, rolling down a straightaway and feeling the wind rushing against my face.
While I felt safe riding the Bird, there were a couple things that stood out to me. My teeth chattered and my body shook when I hit rough patches of road, and we never went anywhere with too many cracks and potholes. I would avoid areas of town with bad roads.
I also discovered the importance of braking gently; I hit the brake a bit hard on a downhill section and felt my knees buckle. I maintained my balance OK, but learned quickly how to finesse the brakes so I wouldn’t end up with a face full of asphalt.
Overall, my first experience riding a Bird electric scooter was a lot of fun. They provide a great alternative for quick travel, especially downtown where there are so many restaurants and other businesses to explore. Now that I have the app, I can’t wait for my next ride.