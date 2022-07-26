My first thought upon entering Basin Martini Bar was, “Whoa. I’m not sure I’m allowed to be here.”
Of course, this reaction was not an indictment of the downtown bar and restaurant in question, but rather the natural state of being for a person who rarely finds himself at a location fancier than, say, P.F. Chang’s.
Decorative trees stood inside by the entrance, one of which was covered in small lights that give a splash of color to an interior otherwise dominated by white walls and dark ceiling. I liked the look of the place; there was something surreal and dreamy about it, from the color scheme down to the décor, which featured fancy chandeliers and whimsical artwork.
My coworker, Molly O'Brien, and I sat at a booth near the front of the restaurant, and were presented with an extensive list of martinis to choose from. I started with a Perfect Man, which the menu describes as containing whiskey, a dash of sweet and dry vermouth, and bitters. The drink was smooth and lovely, served cold in a classic martini glass with a pair of olives.
For my second drink I went to the opposite side of the spectrum and did a Mango Passion. Sweet and fruity drinks are a guilty pleasure of mine, plus I happen to be a sucker for mango in particular. This drink was everything it promised to be: Cold and refreshing with a sugared rim.
The drinks provided a welcome reprieve after a long day of work, but what about the food? The menu was promising, including a healthy smattering of vegetarian and gluten-free options. I had a lot to consider, and I found myself looking back and forth between the chimichurri tri tip and the pistachio crusted lamb loin.
Somehow, when the waitress took my order, I sort of threw the gameplan out the window and went with the jerk spiced chicken. It happened to be served with mango chutney, and since I apparently have a difficult time turning down anything with mango, I rolled with it.
The chicken was presented beautifully and came with dirty rice, collared greens and, of course, the chutney. I enjoyed the greens and the chutney, but I especially loved the rice. After sticking with the knife and fork for the majority of my meal, I realized the chicken would be much easier to eat without them. I dropped the high-class pretense, picked up the leg and thigh, and ate the chicken the right way, all the way down to the bone.
From the atmosphere to the drinks to the meal, Basin Martini Bar provides that slightly higher-end experience, perfect for a date night, a quiet dinner or as part of a greater downtown Klamath experience. The menu has plenty of delicious options for all tastes, and the service was prompt and friendly. I’m glad I found it, and I can’t see what else Klamath Falls has to offer!