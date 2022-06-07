Hello and welcome to Limelighter, the Herald & News' weekly Arts & Entertainment section.
My name is Emily Hanson and I'm the new editor of the local content for the section. I started working with the Herald & News on May 23 as the new assistant editor.
It's my understanding that the Limelighter section used to have a lot more local content in it, sometimes up to 10 pages. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, shutting down many businesses, the section was cut back. It's my goal to bring the section back up in content, just maybe not 10 pages worth!
I've been working in journalism professionally since 2008 when I graduated from Washington State University and began my first reporting position. Since then, I have worked as a sports editor, a copy editor and a page designer. Being assistant editor is the job I've been wanting for a few years now, not just because it's a promotion from working as a copy editor and page designer, but also because it gives me the opportunity to learn more about the managerial side of the newspaper industry, to work with reporters on improving their skills and to interact with the community to find out how we can make the Herald & News a better source of information for all of you.
And now, I need to ask a favor from all of you lovely readers: Can you please send any story ideas for the Limelighter section that you might have? I'm hoping to begin including features on local musicians, authors or other talented people. I want to include stories on upcoming events but also on the people that put them together. I want you readers to know that Limelighter is your source for information on what's going on, but in order to do that, I need some heads-up.