Sky Lakes President and Chief Executive Officer David Cauble announced that John Timmerman, Ph.D., will be the new Chief Operating Officer at Sky Lakes.
Timmerman was named after a nationwide search and will fill a newly created position at the Klamath Falls medical center.
“This is especially exciting because this is a new position at Sky Lakes,” Cauble said. “I look forward to having John’s expertise to help support the complex needs of the organization.”
Cauble said that Timmerman will provide additional support for the daily operational needs of the health system while also providing dedicated leadership focus and creativity to the health and wellness initiatives in the Klamath County community.
“John will be responsible for the organization’s performance excellence efforts that are focused on enhancing the patient experience and improving health system operations,” Cauble said. “In addition, he will have management responsibilities for several patient-care and community wellness departments.”
Timmerman will relocate to Klamath Falls from Missouri, where he is currently the Mercy Hospital Saint Louis Vice President of Operations, a post he has held since 2018. In his career, Timmerman has helped evaluate numerous healthcare organizations as the Chair of Judges for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, provided healthcare consulting for governments and institutions such as John’s Hopkins and New York Presbyterian while serving as the Chief Scientist at Gallup.
“John will bring considerable experience and understanding of complicated systems and processes as well as an intimate familiarity with customer service,” Cauble said. “He also has a history of being active in the communities where he’s lived and shares my passion for helping to create a healthier community.”
Timmerman holds a doctorate in Management from Iowa State University and a master’s degree in Leadership and Innovation from Rochester Institute of Technology. He has served on the Board of Directors for St. Patrick Center in providing homeless services and the Executive Committees for the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association.
“I am looking forward to joining the Sky Lakes leadership team and excited to becoming an integral part of our Klamath Community,” Timmerman said