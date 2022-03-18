The newly renovated Bo’ Town Showcase was constructed in a former wood shop. It has a student-run store, academic project areas, an under-construction Makers Space, a presentation stage, and places to highlight CTE programs and student work.
Bonanza FBLA members Lucia Cassol and Adamary Banegas work in the student store, The Grub Hub.
Bonanza Junior/Senior High School students line up at the school’s first-ever store located in the newly renovated Bo’T Town Showcase, a multi-use common area.
Photo 4: New display cases that showcase awards and student work.
Subhead: Renovated space provides study area, student store, common space for activities
As the bell rang for break students streamed into the Bo’ Town Showcase, a newly renovated common area that highlights student achievements, provides study and meeting areas, and is home to the Bonanza Junior/Senior High School’s first-ever student store, the Grub Hub.
As some students lined up to buy snacks, others sat tables to talk or work on projects. Around the room, trophy cases display awards won by student CTE groups, including FBLA, FFA, and VEX Robotics. Highlighted behind a presentation stage outfitted with a 20-by-12-foot screen and surround sound is a mural with the question, “Where will you go next,” reminding students to look towards the future.
Lucia Cassol, a freshman and member of Bonanza Junior/Senior High School’s FBLA team, called the 36-by-50-foot area “pretty much good for everything.”
“It’s just an awesome space,” Cassol said as she gave a tour of the area, pointing out the trophy cases, the stage, and providing a behind-the-scenes view of the Grub Hub, which she and her fellow FBLA members operate.
It took imagination, vision, and a lot of elbow grease to transform what was the school’s former wood shop and wrestling area into what is now known as the Bo’ Town Showcase.
Bonanza’s Principal Jordan Osborn and Vice Principal Sergio Cisneros spearheaded the project, and Osborn and former head custodian Adam Patterson spent Thanksgiving break in November 2020 painting the room.
“We were brainstorming about a space for students to come and showcase their skillsets,” Cisneros said. “We knew we had to redesign the space. We started painting, and began talking with students, staff, and community members about their priorities and what they wanted to see.”
Bonanza’s leadership team then asked for and received buy-in from the school district, and Bonanza’s custodians and the district’s maintenance crew helped make their vision a reality. The result is a unique, multi-use common space that can fit up to 200 people for presentations as well as provide academic space and opportunities for hands-on learning experiences such as the student store and a Makers Space.