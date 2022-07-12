Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop has two new artists displaying their work.
According to a news release, the artists are Joan Rowe of Chiloquin and Barbel "Barb" Umber, also of Chiloquin.
In the release, Rowe is described as a great asset to the Chiloquin community.
"Joan knits with wool yarns, which she prefers because it blocks into shape more easily on patterned beanies, hair bands, and sock hats," the release states. "She has knitted for almost her entire life and sells her designs. It is nature and especially endangered animals and plans that inspire the artwork on each hair piece she creates. The wool is soft and colorful and the designs are amazing on her pieces."
Rowe's work is described as unique and beautiful in the release.
"She chose Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop because of its locality and she has found that people like to touch what they buy and try them on for size," the release states. "This can happen at the gallery."
According to the news release, Umber creates nature-style pine cone pendants which are encased in resin.
The technique brings "out the most beautiful details of a rarely found 'knob' pine cone," according to the release. "You can find Barb climbing large trees as seen as a red coloring in the photo. She needs to do whatever she needs do to obtain these special pine cones. She began creating her pendants after falling in love with the beautiful artistic drawings found inside the cone. This hobby has brought Barb and her family to the outdoors fishing and camping."
Umber lives in Chiloquin with her husband and children. She is known for bringing her children to the gallery.
Rowe's and Umber's work can be viewed at the gallery which is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, along with some Mondays depending on the available volunteer help.