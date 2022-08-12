An adult male wolf that was originally captured and GPS radio collared southeast of Bend in February 2021 has now been found in the Keno area west of Klamath Falls.
As a result, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Friday designated a new Area of Known Wolf Activity, or AKWA, in the Keno management unit of Klamath County. The wolf is known as OR103.
ODF&W officials said OR103 originally dispersed into northern California and resided there until returning to Oregon in July. According to a news release, “The recent localized movement indicates the wolf is now resident in Klamath County.” If the wolf leaves the area the AKWA will be modified.
Other wolves are known in the Klamath and Jackson counties region, notably members of the Rogue Pack that moves between Fort Klamath in Klamath County and the Prospect region of Jackson County. The Rogue Pack was determined responsible for the deaths of 10 cattle in the Fort Klamath area in July and one depredation so far this month.
Also in July, OSF&W designated another new AKWA in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management that includes portions of Klamath and Deschutes counties. In issuing the July 20 designation, spokesmen said they have been monitoring reports of a single wolf in the area since August 2021 and one wolf was counted during the winter count. Earlier this year tracks of four wolves were found in the area.
Biologists said a trail camera had photos taken July 4 of an adult wolf with five pups, which confirmed that a new group of wolves resides in the area.
According to the ODF&W, AKWAs are created “where and when wolves have become established, meaning an area is used repeatedly over time by the same wolves and not simply dispersing wolves moving through the area. The designation also helps alert livestock producers about wolf presence. Livestock producers in an AKWA are encouraged to consider non-lethal measures to reduce any potential conflict with wolves.”
A pack is defined as at least four wolves traveling together in winter and typically includes at least two adult wolves and offspring.