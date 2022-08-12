Wolf

An adult male wolf and five pups were photographed in July in the Klamath-Deschutes area.

 Photo courtesy Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

An adult male wolf that was originally captured and GPS radio collared southeast of Bend in February 2021 has now been found in the Keno area west of Klamath Falls.

As a result, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Friday designated a new Area of Known Wolf Activity, or AKWA, in the Keno management unit of Klamath County. The wolf is known as OR103.

Tags

Recommended for you