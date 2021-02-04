Negotiations between Oregon Tech’s administration and unionized faculty could extend into March or longer as negotiations Thursday did not net an agreement. If no agreement is reached, the university’s faculty could strike.
Both sides met at the Klamath Falls campus for what appeared might be the final day at the bargaining table.
However, new sessions are now planned for Feb. 18, Feb. 25, March 4 and March 11, with the possibility for additional mediation sessions if needed, according to Kari Lundgren, secretary of the Oregon Tech branch of the American Association of University Professors. She is an associated professor of writing and speech at OIT.
The university alerted its students last week of the possibility of a faculty strike, and that if needed, the institution would hire part-time adjunct to help teach courses.
Ken Fincher, vice president of Institutional Advancement at Oregon Tech, watched the negotiations via Zoom. He said that the university has prepared for a strike, but even if one occurs, it would not take place until 30 days after a negotiation session.
“We had to become prepared for a strike because that could happen, just as we prepare for a negotiation,” Fincher said. “We certainly hope not to. That’s why we’re at the table and going through mediation.”
Fincher said talks between parties will continue in the next couple months. Fincher said there is a lot to negotiate because this is the first time administration has dealt with the newly-formed union.
“This is the first contract and it’s very complex, so both sides want to make sure we get it right,” he said.
At stake in the negotiation are health benefits, workload and salary, and policies for evaluation, promotion and tenure, according to Lundgren.
Sean St. Clair, professor of Civil Engineering at Oregon Tech and president of the union, said faculty are just asking for what could be considered “status quo.”
“We aren’t asking for anything new or extravagant, just to have the existing policies continue,” St. Clair said in an email.
The university’s faculty unionized in 2018, but due to a change in leadership and management team members, did not start bargaining for a contract until 2019.
Lundgren said faculty morale is low and for some members it is getting lower. Some union members told her they feel their requests are “stonewalled” by the administration.
“We’re not asking for really big things in these contract negotiations,” Lundgren said. “We’re looking for some pretty straight forward standard things, like including promotion and tenure in the contract, like every other Oregon university has … not just for tenure-track faculty but for non-tenure track faculty.”
Fincher said he couldn’t speak directly to salary due to that being part of the negotiations.
“Compensation, it is a topic that is being discussed and we, the university, are doing everything we can do to ensure that the financial stability of the university is sound,” Fincher said. “As far as making sure that our faculty and our staff … are well compensated falls within the boundaries of what financially we can afford.”
Lundgren said they are asking for more than salary demands.
“We’re understaffed which means that people are overworked,” she added. “Just spread too thin and feeling disrespected by the administration.”
St. Clair and Lundgren said some faculty are feeling anxious about the potential for retaliation.
“The level of anxiety that people have sort of speaks to the lack of trust we have of our administration,” Lundgren said.
Fincher responded to the sentiments held by some faculty members.
“We look to the opportunity to recognize and reward and thank faculty members,” Fincher said. “I don’t know of any instance and I have not heard anyone claim that there has been anything retaliated against them for being a member of a union or being an organizer or being on the mediation.
“As far as I know, both parties are continuing to negotiate in good faith,” he added.
Lundgren said they have seen prior deadlines extended at the last minute and she said Thursday’s extension fit that pattern.
“We’ve had last days of scheduled negotiations before and we’ve always scheduled more,” Lundgren said Thursday.