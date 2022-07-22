Oregon State Penitentiary

Inmates at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem are included in a lawsuit over COVID-19 against the state.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

A federal lawsuit involving current or former Oregon inmates infected with COVID-19, including one who died, is moving forward with notification of nearly half of the state’s prison population of their inclusion in the class-action suit.

The U.S. District Court in Eugene certified the class-action status of the suit in April. Since then, an administrator appointed by the court has been reaching out to the class-action members. They include about 5,000 people who were infected with COVID and incarcerated in Oregon starting on Feb. 1, 2020 and tested positive at least 14 days after, according to a class-action notice. The suit includes all inmates infected from mid-February 2020 through May 31 this year. That group represents 40% of Oregon’s prison population, which is more than 12,000, according to the state Department of Corrections. Oregon has 14 prisons for men and women.

