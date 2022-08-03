In a 24-hour period, 787 lightning strikes hit the Lakeview area.

The barrage of bolts began at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 and ended at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 and, according to a news release from the South Central Oregon Fire Mangement Partnership & Lakeview Interagency Fire Center, kept firefighters busy searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. Proactive planning, resource staging and close communications have ensured continued success.

