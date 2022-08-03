In a 24-hour period, 787 lightning strikes hit the Lakeview area.
The barrage of bolts began at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 and ended at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 and, according to a news release from the South Central Oregon Fire Mangement Partnership & Lakeview Interagency Fire Center, kept firefighters busy searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. Proactive planning, resource staging and close communications have ensured continued success.
The release said that coordinated aerial and ground reconnaissance combined with efficiently staged resources have enabled firefighters to hold confirmed starts and maintain a proactive stance. Since Monday, Aug. 1, more than 30 fire starts have been confirmed. Firefighters have contained all fires with the largest being the Little Wocus fire at 21 acres. The three engines, two water tenders and two hand crews on it expected to have the smoke gone by the end of the day Aug. 3.
According to the news release, isolated thunderstorms are forecasted east of the Cascades, across southeastern Klamath and Lake counties. Monsoonal moisture will continue to dampen fire activity through Friday, though gusty outflow winds might stir up existing fires and new starts. Conditions are expected to continue to warm and dry throughout the weekend.
Fire danger remains high despite scattered rain showers, according to the release. Fuels will dry out quickly with the increasing heat and wind. Private debris pile burning continues to be prohibited and public use restrictions remain in effect. Vigilant fire safety is required to prevent fires and protect our community.