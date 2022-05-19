Showy milkweed is among the native plant species being offered in a plant sale May 21 at the Klamath County Museum.
Plants native to the Upper Klamath Basin will be offered for sale from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 21, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.
The plant sale will feature perennial plants, grasses, shrubs and trees native to the Upper Klamath Basin.
Hundreds of nursery-grown plants will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The most popular species are expected to sell out quickly.
Plants recommended for their drought tolerance include columbine, buckwheat, Oregon sunshine, blue flax, desert sweet, green rabbitbrush, mock orange and golden currant.
A complete list of species expected to be available can be viewed at klamathmuseum.org.
The sale is cosponsored by the museum and the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.
For more information, contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.
