ROCKLIN, Calif. — Oregon Tech (21-10) will start play in the Cramer Bracket of the NAIA national basketball tournament at William Jessup University in Rocklin, California. Tech will be the three seed and will have its first-round contest on Friday, March 11, in the first game of the opening round against two seeded and No. 17 ranked Hope international (23-7) at Warrior Arena at 7:30 p.m.
Teams preview
The Battle for the Red Banner sets up shop in Rocklin this week, as four teams look to punch their ticket to Kansas City.
(3) WILLIAM JESSUP UNIVERSITY | GOLDEN STATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE | ROCKLIN, CALIF.
First up is the host William Jessup University Warriors. The Warriors draw the top seed in the Rocklin Bracket, sitting at a three seed in the Cramer Quadrant after winning a record 27 games this season. Jessup comes into the Opening Round averaging 81.3 PPG, ranked No. 31 in the country for that stat.
Jessup is led by reigning GSAC Player of the Year Cashemin Williams, who averaged 18 PPG in 33 appearances. Myles Corey averaged 15.1 PPG this season, earning a spot on the All-GSAC team. Tarren Storey-Way comes in with an average of 13.1 PPG.
The Warriors are led by head coach Lance Von Vogt in his ninth season with the team. Von Vogt will be making his third NAIA National Tournament appearance (2015-16, 2018-19) and holds a record at Jessup of 164-99. The three seed this season is the highest draw in program history.
Horton Court has been a welcome site to Jessup all season. While the NAIA Opening Round will technically be deemed a neutral site, the Warriors possess a 13-2 record on their home floor this season.
(6) HOPE INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY | GOLDEN STATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE | FULLERTON, CALIF.
The Royals enter the 2022 NAIA Opening Round as an at-large after a 23-7 regular-season record. They are led by Bill Czech, now in his thirteenth season at HIU. Czech will be making his seventh NAIA National Tournament appearance.
HIU is led by Josh Powell-Davis, who scored 11.8 PPG. The Royals have five players averaging double-figures: Sebastian Castro (11.6), Charles Neal (11.4), Anthony Garcia (11.4), and Jalani Horn (10.6). Powell-Davis and Garcia were named to the All-GSAC team.
The Royals scored an average of 79.1 PPG this season and held opponents to just 64.8. HIU comes into the Opening Round on a hot streak, winning seven of their last eight games.
(11) OREGON TECH | CASCADE COLLEGIATE CONFERENCE | KLAMATH FALLS, ORE.
Making their second trip to Warrior Arena this season are the Hustlin' Owls of Oregon Tech. The Owls draw an 11 seed in the Cramer Quadrant after a 21-10 record in the regular season.
Oregon Tech is heading into the National Tournament for the 19th time, and the fifth year in a row (not counting 2020-2021). The Hustlin' Owls are 15-2 in opening round games and are 37-14 all-time at the tournament, including three National Championships (2004, 2008, and 2012) and runner-up finishes in 1998 and 2019.
OIT features four players named to the All-CCC team. Along with Kellen Gerig (11.2 ppg), and Keegan Shivers (10.1 ppg), , Garret Albrecht (9.8 ppg/6 rpg) and Kaison Faust (9.8 ppg/5.4 rpg) earned all-conference honors. In addition, Faust was named the CCC Defensive Player of the Year.
Head Coach Justin Parnell is in his sixth season at the helm of the Owls. Parnell has now qualified for the National Tournament five times, taking the Owls as far as the National Championship Game in the 2018-19 season.
(14) WARNER UNIVERSITY | SUN CONFERENCE | LAKE WALES, FLA.
Drawing the No. 14 seed in the Cramer Quadrant and a first-round matchup with the Warriors is the Royals of Warner University in Lake Wales, Fla. The Royals earned an at-large bid for the tournament after finishing 18-11 this season.
The cross-country road trip will easily be the longest of the year for the Royals, as they played all of their games on the east coast this season. Head coach Sean Hanrahan guides the Royals in his 14th season with the university.
Warner saw five players average double figures this season, with Darryl Mercer leading the way with 15.3 PPG. Joseph Martz (14.2), Joc Dickerson (12.5), Logan West (12.2), and Blaize Darling Jr. (11.8) all added to a team that averaged 77.4 PPG this season.
The Royals had three players named to the Sun All-Conference team, Martz, Mercer, and West. Warner went 12-4 in the SUN Conference this season and lost in the second round of the Sun Conference Tournament to Florida Memorial.
Friday's first game will see the host Warriors take on Warner at 5:15 p.m., followed by Hope International vs. Oregon Tech at 7:30 p.m.
The winners of Friday's two contests will advance to the NAIA Opening Round Championship on Saturday, March 12. Game time for Saturday is scheduled for 5 p.m. The winner of Saturday's contest will be one of 16 teams advancing to the final site in Kansas City, Missouri.
64 Team National Tournament
The field consists of 38 automatic qualifiers and one host berth – given to conference regular-season champions, regular season runners-up, tournament champions, or tournament runners-up, depending on the league. The number of teams in each league determines the number of automatic bids in each conference. Leagues with 10 or more schools receive two automatic berths, while conferences with less than 10 institutions receive one. If a conference has 15 or more schools, they receive three automatic berths.
At-large teams were determined by the NAIA Men's Basketball National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of one representative from each geographic area, a representative from the National Administrative Council, the president of the NAIA-Men's Basketball Coaches Association, and three at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria.
For more information on the tournament, go to oregontechowls.com
Listen Live with Bobby and Rob on 92.5 KLAD-FM