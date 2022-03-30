Members of the Klamath Art Association invite you to the April exhibit showcasing the photography of Barbara Scoles. The realistic and breathtaking exhibit will begin on Sunday, April 3, and end on Sunday, April 24.
Scoles grew up on a small farm in Petaluma California just outside the city limits and spent much of her time outdoors. Scoles and her mom shared a love of nature, birds in particular.
Scoles would spend hours looking at photos and pictures of birds and wild animals.
Once Scoles married her husband, Harry, in 1986, they bought a home in Tigard Oregon. They immediately hung bird feeders and built their first water feature to attract even more wildlife.
Scoles' job as a system's analyst for a high-tech company, included travel to other countries. She picked up an inexpensive point-and-shoot film camera to take along. She spent time in Israel, the Philippines, China, Malaysia, Ireland and England. Every weekend that she was in those countries was spent seeing the sites and taking photos...always frustrated by the inability of her camera to take great photos of wildlife. Finally retired, Scoles bought a digital camera and telephoto lens. She never looked back, upgrading her equipment until she is happy with the results.
Scoles and her husband love to travel together looking for wildlife to photograph and just enjoy watching birds and animals in peaceful places. They have been to Alaska several times, Baja California and their favorite places in the Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks.
They have made their home in Klamath Falls since 2012 to be where the birds are. This will be Scoles' first show of her work.
The Klamath Art Gallery is located on historic Maple Park at 120 Riverside Drive, at the south end of the Link River "birding trail”. Gallery hours of operation are Thursday through Sunday, noon to 4PM. The Gallery will be closed the last week of each month (Monday through Saturday) for exhibit change-outs. For additional information about the Klamath Art Association and Gallery, you can phone at 541.883.1833 during open hours, visit the website at klamathartassociation.org or email at klamathartassoc@aol.com.