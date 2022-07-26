The staff at A Leap of Taste know Tom Franks. As a local musician and promoter, he likes to stop in from time to time to check out the local music scene. Last Thursday, he was decked out in A Leap of Taste T-shirt. The workers in the back reacted jubilantly to seeing him, greeting him and commenting at his fine choice of attire.
Franks said that burgeoning musicians often come to A Leap of Taste to cut their teeth. The bustling downtown café offers live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, giving residents a shot of local culture along with their coffee. As a concert promoter in Klamath Falls, this gives Franks the opportunity to scout fresh talent.
Music has been a part of Franks’ life since he was a child growing up in Hawaii. Between church services that incorporated hula music and growing up with a classically-trained organist for a mother, music provided a consistent source of joy and inspiration.
In grade school, Franks picked up his first instrument. When kids in the continental United States were taking up plastic recorders, Franks was learning to play the ukulele in school. But when his mother tried to teach him the organ later in his childhood, the two didn’t quite see eye-to-eye.
“I wanted to play Deep Purple and she wanted me to play Bach,” Franks said, “so I stopped doing the organ lessons to my everlasting regret.”
Even without the organ in his repertoire, Franks has kept busy as a musician for more than 30 years, playing in bands and solo gigs, singing and strumming the guitar.
He was led to Klamath Falls by the desire to start a church from the ground up, which he did more than 12 years ago when he founded Crossover Church, which remains a strong community pillar to this day. Of course, music is infused into every Sunday service. Franks leads the music before each sermon, incorporating congregational singing into the message of the day.
Within the greater community, Franks is not only a musician himself, but an ambassador for the music scene that is rooted into Klamath, from telling stories of the historical stage at the Klamath County Museum to being one of the first to listen to the new musicians who enter A Leap of Taste for the first time with a guitar strapped across their shoulder.
He describes the musical stylings of the basin as having a variety of sounds and influences from blues to country to southern rock.
“By and large, Americana, rootsy, folksy, bluesy, gospely kinds of stuff,” he said, while also pointing out that some of the city’s musical acts are a bit harder to label, such as Lou Levison. “I define his style, which nobody else has been able to define, as acoustic punk.”
Franks’ avid support of local music is part of a greater network of musicians that have bred an entire culture of kinship, highlighted by a Tuesday night guitar group, hosted at the residence of Phil Studenberg, a local music aficionado who also serves on the Klamath Falls City Council.
“I was invited by a musician friend who has since passed away,” Franks said. “He was sort of our musical patriarch here in Klamath Falls. His name was Glenn Justice. He’d been a traveling musician his whole life. Just a real troubadour, and I think he was one of the original members of that guitar night 30 years ago.”
Though it’s called guitar night, Franks said musicians are free to bring all kinds of musical instruments, so long as they’re portable enough to bring. Musicians will workshop new songs, work on riffs and offer critiques to one another.
Of the other musicians, Franks said, “They’ll jump in and add solos and add parts. Some of the singers are so gifted they can just harmonize anything so they’ll jump in. Sometimes it’s real magic.”
Aside from playing music, Franks manages talent around Klamath, doing the weekly booking for the American Legion, the Farmers Market, Crystal Terrace of Klamath Falls assisted living facility and numerous special events. He said that he manages between 20 and 30 artists.
One such special event is the upcoming Nostalgia Tour concert series that will begin in September at the Baldwin Hotel. Each week will introduce a different artist, and concertgoers will receive a free museum tour along with their admittance. Concerts will be an hour each week from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In the meantime, the public can enjoy a rotating roster of Klamath’s finest musical acts at American Legion downtown every Thursday night and at the Klamath Falls Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.
“The percentage of artisans in this basin is mind-boggling,” Franks said. “Not just musical, but painters and photographers and dramatic arts. All the arts. We’re blessed in abundance here in the Klamath Basin.”