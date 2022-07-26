The staff at A Leap of Taste know Tom Franks. As a local musician and promoter, he likes to stop in from time to time to check out the local music scene. Last Thursday, he was decked out in A Leap of Taste T-shirt. The workers in the back reacted jubilantly to seeing him, greeting him and commenting at his fine choice of attire.

Franks said that burgeoning musicians often come to A Leap of Taste to cut their teeth. The bustling downtown café offers live music Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, giving residents a shot of local culture along with their coffee. As a concert promoter in Klamath Falls, this gives Franks the opportunity to scout fresh talent.

