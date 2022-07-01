The Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums will be open to visitors Monday, July 4.

Free tours of the Baldwin Hotel lobby and mezzanine levels will be available from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 31 Main St. in Klamath Falls.

Admission is always free at the Fort Klamath Museum, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The Fort Klamath Museum is located on Highway 62, about 35 miles north of Klamath Falls.

The Klamath County Museum will be closed Monday.

For more information, contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.

