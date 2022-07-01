The Baldwin Hotel and Fort Klamath museums will be open to visitors Monday, July 4.
Free tours of the Baldwin Hotel lobby and mezzanine levels will be available from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 31 Main St. in Klamath Falls.
Admission is always free at the Fort Klamath Museum, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. The Fort Klamath Museum is located on Highway 62, about 35 miles north of Klamath Falls.
The Klamath County Museum will be closed Monday.
For more information, contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.