Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities and Therapy Center is looking forward to a sustainable future, with at least some of the funds needed to expand its programs now in hand.
The Klamath Falls nonprofit is among 20 recipients around Oregon to be awarded a grant from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. The $168,000 grant will help Solid Ground over the course of the next four years to provide more services to the community.
The three-year grant took effect Oct. 16, and will fully fund executive director Shelley Trumbly’s position the first year, and provide matching funds in the second and third years.
“There’s a lot of programs that we’ve been wanting to get going but ... we all were working and volunteering and it was really hard to make those things happen,” said Trumbly. “This really opens the door to meet that need in our community,” she added.
Trumbly said the organization must showcase to Murdock what they are able to do to grow services within the first year of the grant in order to continue receiving funds in upcoming years.
“By the fourth year (of the grant), we’re able to fully sustain ourselves,” she said.
Trumbly believes the organization has shown not only the need for its services, but demonstrated a level of support from the Klamath Basin.
“We were just at full capacity as a volunteer organization, and for them to catch that and see that, it really is kind of a big deal,” Trumbly said. “This doesn’t happen without the community support.”