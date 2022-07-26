Northern giant hornet

An Asian giant hornet, now known as a northern giant hornet.

 Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture

The Entomological Society of America asked scientists, government officials, media and public to call Asian giant hornets, popularly known as “murder hornets,” by a new name.

The society adopted “northern giant hornet” as its common name for the world’s largest wasp. Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologist Chris Looney proposed the name.

