Ten people in three different states have been charged in relation to a bust of what federal investigators allege was a local drug trafficking ring that transported in "large quantities" of methamphetamines and fentanyl for sale in and around Klamath Falls.
A coordinated law enforcement operation led to the arrest of Juan Jessie Martinez-Gil, 57, and nine of his alleged associates on September 2, a Thursday news release from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon stated. Five of the accused associates were listed as Klamath County residents.
Martinez-Gil, a Mexican national who was living in Reno, Nevada, is accused of leading the drug operation and was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, and attempted distribution of methamphetamine.
Martinez-Gil pleaded not guilty to the charges in his federal arraignment in Portland on Thursday. He was detained and is scheduled to appear on Dec. 14 for an eight-day jury trial.
A federal indictment stated that between August 2019 and September 2021, Martinez-Gil and his associates worked to possess and distribute "large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the form of counterfeit Oxycodone pills," the release stated.
The September law enforcement operation that led to the arrests also yielded nearly 17 pounds of meth and 700 counterfeit Oxycodone pills — all of which was seized via the execution of search warrants at five different locations and two vehicles, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Justice also announced Thursday that during a two-month, nationwide push the agencies seized nearly 1.8 million counterfeit pills that could potentially hold lethal doses of fentanyl, a recent CBS News report showed.
The fake pills have helped fuel an increase in drug-overdose deaths in recent years, US officials said at a Thursday news conference at DOJ headquarters.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the following Klamath County residents were charged for their alleged involvement in the local drug ring: Anthony Wayne Smith, 56; Katherine Desiree O'Brien, 42; Larry Ralph Labeau Jr., 57; Bryce Allen Stewart, 57; Cole Edward Reeves, 51.
Candice Nadine McKee, 29, and Peter Hill Mitchell, 40, both of Lakeview were also charged. Reynel Heriberto Ramos-Cornejo, 49, a Honduran national living in Lynwood, Calif. was also charged. All have made their first federal court appearances.
The DEA and the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team — comprised of the Oregon State Police, Klamath Falls Police Department and the National Guard — investigated the case, the release stated.