The nation, including Oregon, is in the grip of a heat event that promises record temperatures by the close of the week. Listed below are places local people can go to get out of the heat and experience some cool, fresh air.

Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St. in Klamath Falls. Phone: 541-882-8894. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you