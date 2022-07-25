The nation, including Oregon, is in the grip of a heat event that promises record temperatures by the close of the week. Listed below are places local people can go to get out of the heat and experience some cool, fresh air.
• Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St. in Klamath Falls. Phone: 541-882-8894. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
• Bly Branch Klamath County Library, 61100 Metler St. in Bly. Phone: 541-353-2299. Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
• Bonanza Branch Klamath County Library, 31703 Hwy 70 in Bonanza. Phone: 541-545-6944. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
• Chemult Branch Klamath County Library, 120 Damon St. in Chemult. Phone: 541- 365-24120. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Chiloquin Branch Klamath County Library, 140 S. 1st St. in Chiloquin Phone: 541-783-3315. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
• Gilchrist Branch Klamath County Library, 138306 Michigan Ave. in Gilchrist. Phone: 541-433-2186. Hours: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Keno Branch Klamath County Library, 15555 Hwy 66 No. 1 in Keno. Phone: 541-273-0750. Hours: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Klamath Falls Gospel Mission, 1931 Mission Ave. in Klamath Falls. Phone: 541-882-4895. Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Hours of service may vary.
• Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. in Klamath Falls. Phone: 541-883-7171. Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
• Malin Branch Klamath County Library, 2307 Front St. in Malin. Phone: 541-723-5210. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m. to noon. Saturday.
• Merrill Branch Klamath County Library, 365 W. Front St. in Merrill. Phone: 541-798-5393. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
• South Suburban Branch Klamath County Library, 3625 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls. Phone: 541-273-3679. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Sprague River Branch Klamath County Library, 23402 Sprague River Road in Sprague River. Phone: 541-533-2769. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
• Red is the Road to Wellness, 925 E. Main St. in Klamath Falls. Phone: 541-797-0088. Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.