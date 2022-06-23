Editor’s Note: Lee Juillerat earlier this week was part of three-day multi-sport outing on the Upper Klamath River Safari offered by the Ashland-based Momentum Expeditions. He was joined by Larry Turner, a freelance photographer and frequent Herald & News contributor. This is the first of a two-part series.
It began innocently enough.
We began the morning easily, putting in our whitewater rafts alongside a mellow section of the Upper Klamath River below the John C. Boyle Dam. Our short warmup included paddling along a gentle stretch of river where pelicans — just like the day before — were lounging, some on and others alongside mostly submerged tree branches.
It was Day 2 of our three-day multi-sport trip on the Upper Klamath. Our group of 17 plus four guides had put-in along the river off the Topsy Grade Road not far below the John C. Boyle Dam the day before. Our team of six paddlers — dubbed the Retro Team because all of us 60-plus years old — had already done this stretch of river, notorious for its extremely challenging rapids, so we were ready. Under the guidance of our guide, Micha Hayes, we had been tutored in paddling as a team. It was time to focus. Ahead was Caldera, a notorious, boat-busting Class 4-plus rapids.
“Paddle forward,” Micha ordered. Then, “Get ready.”
All hell broke loose.
Walls of frothy, pounding whitewater poured over us. Waves rocked the raft from side-to-side in an uneven rhythm. Abruptly the raft dipped, spilling walls of water washing over us. The river seemingly disappeared, hidden by the maze and chaos of turbulence.
“Hold on!” shouted Micha, so we did, reaching inside the raft to grab hand holds.
“Paddle!” she commanded, so back on the side of the raft we scooted, dipping our blades, trying to stay in sync with each other as we paddled forward.
“Get Down! Get Down!” she yelled even louder, so we slid down to the floor of the raft, holding on as walls of water rumbled the raft randomly hither and thither.
We followed orders as Micha, from her perched position at the back of the raft, angled around semi-hidden rocks and obstacles. Eventually, after more commands, came a softer, “Relax.”
Our crew, like those on the other rafts, did just that as we entered calm waters. When someone shouted, “High Five,” we all raised our paddles high, clapping them together in unison.
We celebrated, ready and aware there was more to come, including two more Class 4 rapids — Satan’s Gate and Hell’s Corner — and a series of wildly turbulent rapids rated as Class 3 — Triangle, Upper and Lower Stagecoach, Branding Iron, Dragon and Jackass, where we paused for lunch.
Micha joined the other guides — Jorge Esquivel, Ray Vargas, and Vikram “Vik” Joshi — in preparing a sumptuous lunch. Incredible meals and snacks were the norm over our three days.
Lunch was followed by more rumbling rapids — Scarface, Dance Hall, Ambush, Bushwhacker, Rainbow Rock and Snag Island, where we pulled to the riverside and departed our rafts while the guides tied rafts to trees and rocks. A path not noticeable from the river led up to an open area — the Upper Klamath Bush Camp. The camp has tents atop wooden platforms, a kitchen, outhouse and showers. The company we were rafting with, Ashland-based Momentum River Expeditions, has an agreement with the Bureau of Land Management to operate the camp during the rafting season. When the season ends, all the camp facilities are packed and trucked to an Ashland warehouse.
Some of us rested and swapped stories. Along with Larry Turner and me, the other members of our Retro Raft Team were Carlton and Kathy Cook from Houston, Texas, and Jim and Sabrina Brooks, ex-pats who live in Mexico.
Combined with the other teams, it was a diverse group. Micha is from Boston, Vik is from India while Jorge and Ray are from Costa Rica. Other paddlers included a Wall Street stockbroker who was with his daughter celebrating her high school graduation. She’ll start college at the University of Southern California this fall. A large family group lives in Alameda, in the San Francisco Bay Area. Two others were from Portland.
While the guides prepared appetizers and, later, another yummers dinner, we relaxed, sipping Rogue Valley wines, fly fishing, reading, playing cornhole, swimming in the river, showering and sharing stories of past adventures.
The day had actually started hours earlier. We had been ferried across the river and taken a trail up to the Topsy Grade Road where other guides had driven in with mountain bikes. From there it was six miles of biking or hiking to where the second round of whitewater had started. But tales of biking, hiking and, best of all, paddling individual kayaks, or "rubber duckies," to the downstream Copco Reservoir are tales for another day.