Editor’s Note: Lee Juillerat was part of a three-day multi-sport outing on the Upper Klamath River Safari offered by the Ashland-based Momentum Expeditions. He was joined by Larry Turner, a freelance photographer and frequent Herald & News contributor. This is the second of a two-part series.
It was time to show our stuff, to see what we’d learned.
After two days of being part of a raft team that paddled on command through the Upper Klamath River’s wild section, one notorious for its Class 4-plus and Class 3 rapids where pounding, exploding walls of water repeatedly left us totally buried under avalanches of water, we had transferred to one-person rubber kayaks.
For the final several miles to trip’s end, 17 of us would see and experience the Klamath’s power from our “rubber duckies.”
But first, it’s time to briefly backtrack.
Our journey from Ashland to the put-in launch site below the John C. Boyle Dam began on a Sunday morning. After the drive we loaded into rafts, five or six of us per raft, each led by a guide controlling a set of oars. That first day we paddled several hours, weaving our way through a series of frothy rapids, including Caldera, Satan’s Gate and Hell’s Corner, before stopping at a hidden-from-the-riverside stop and making a short walk to the Upper Klamath Bush Camp for snacks and dinner. Over the three days we were treated to delicious meals prepared by our four guides.
Monday morning, Day 2, we were ferried across the river then hiked to a dirt road where more crews from the Ashland-based Momentum River Expeditions were waiting with mountain bikes. Because of an upcoming multi-day backpack, I elected to hike most of the six miles of rumpy, rolling road to a put-in site above Caldera Rapids. From there we boarded our rafts for a second round of adrenaline rousing, wildly exciting rapids back to the UK Bush Camp.
Tuesday, Day 3, started with lazily. Because it’s downriver from the J.C. Boyle Dam, where water is released at 10:30 each morning to recharge water levels, it was about 12:30 p.m. before water volumes at camp were high enough to safely paddle. From camp we re-boarded the rafts, rumbled through a series of Class 2 and 3 rapids — Wells Fargo, the aptly named Osprey (where an osprey nest overlooks the river), Red Sparrow and Stateline Falls — to a stopping point where a trailer-toting truck was parked alongside the river, where we loaded into our rubber kayaks, also affectionately called rubber duckies.
It was time to demonstrate what we’d learned.
From a duckie, with seats just barely above water level, every wave looks bigger than from the sidewall of a raft. Rapids are more intimidating. In a kayak, staying dry is not an option. That’s part of the fun. Even in Class 2 and 1 rapids, our duckies pinged and ponged, rattling, soaking us through and through.
The kayak was challenging, exhilarating and exciting. Over the next hour-plus our group and guides, including one guide who followed us in a raft — smacked and whacked through a surprisingly consistent series of frothy rapids.
Too soon the takeout point came into sight. Just around the corner was the beginning of Copco Reservoir, where the river backs up before the Copco 1 and Copco 2 dams.
Our three-day adventure was nearly over. After another snack, we repacked our gear and loaded kayaks onto trailers for the 90-minute drive back to Ashland.
Rafting and paddling the Upper Klamath is more than slamming through gut-busting rapids. Along the way we’d been charmed at a stretch of river where white pelicans gathered — they mostly ignored us as we paddled past. We saw bald eagles, including, unusually, two sitting side-by-side on a riverside snag. Great egrets had glided overhead. Wing-pumping golden eagles flew low over the river. We paddled past forests of ponderosa pines, oaks and other trees. The night sky was electric with shimmering, glowing stars.
Two times we paddled Salt Caves, a place of years-ago controversy. In the 1980s, Pacific Power proposed building a 120-foot high, 80-foot-long Salt Caves Dam between the Boyle and Copco dams. If built it would have diverted water through a 22,000-foot-long canal. Conservation groups were adamantly opposed, insisting the dam would destroy nesting habitat for bald eagles and peregrine falcons, adversely impact trees and plants, and create other environmental havoc. Tribes feared a dam would destroy an area regarded as sacred. The section of the Klamath renowned for its whitewater rafting would be tamed.
The dam was never built.
But our trip is one that won’t be possible in future years. The removal of four Klamath River dams is scheduled to begin in 2023 starting with the Iron Gate Dam followed by the Copco 2, Copco 1 and the Boyle dams in 2024. When unregulated and free-flowing, it’s expected that whitewater rafting will be possible only during spring high water flows.
I’ve made several Upper Klamath River trips throughout the years. All the previous trips were thrillingly wild and crazy one-day journeys. The three-day multi-sport journey included two rounds of rafting through the wild section and a partial day of kayaking. It also offered quiet times to reflect and enjoy our experiences with new friends.
Until the dams are removed, any trip on the Upper Klamath River promises a damn good time.
For information about Momentum River Expeditions email info@momentumriverexpeditions.com, visit their website at momentumriverexpeditions.com or call 541-488-2525.