Mr. Pelican is returning to Klamath Union High School.
KU’s parody of Miss Klamath County, Miss City of Sunshine will be returning at 7 p.m. on April 1 at the Ross Ragland Theater. The tradition of the male pageant show originated at the school in 2005, making use of the school’s mascot, the pelican. It was last seen in 2019.
When the topic was first brought up at a school meeting, Braden Dawson didn’t know what Mr. Pelican was.
“ I asked the seniors what it was,” said Dawson, president of the Associated Student Body at KU. “I kind of lost the tradition, in a sense. There is an excitement to get back to the old traditions.”
Dawson, a sophomore, along with junior ASB President Natalie Krueger, have been working tirelessly along with their fellow student body leaders to make the event as memorable as it has been in the past.
The occasion includes a beneficiary. The day of the event, there will be a miracle minute to fundraise money to go toward this year’s recipient, Marlee, a first grader from Conger Elementary School battling cancer.
“Anytime we can get another school involved, we do. Being able to help a future KU student is really rewarding,” Dawson said. “I think that is why the guys are really excited to be here and sacrificing their lunches.”
Krueger and Dawson had the opportunity to meet Marlee. “We went into her school and talked to her a bit,” Dawson said. “She was very kind and it was great to meet her.”
Since the last event in 2019 did not have any beneficiaries, those funds will be added to what Marlee will receive. As of now, $7,000 has been accumulated.
Conger Principal Julie Bainbridge said Marlee intends on coming to the event. Tickets can be found online at https://www.ragland.org/event/ku/. Admission for adults is $20 and $10 for students.
The contestants
Ten contestants will participate in the show: Alex Prosnik, Carson Joyner, Dean Owen Garlitz, Drew Foster, Jaxon Merhoff, Juan Perez, Logan Strohp, Ryan Nork, Scott Neuport and Stephen Mauer. One of the 10 will take home a scholarship fund.
The night will feature several dances the group of guys came up with, and questions will be asked of the contestants. The event will be judged by local alumni and community leaders. A senior bake sale will raise more funds, as well as a silent auction where senior parents can raise money for the senior class graduation.
Dancing Pelicans
In all, there are only three Pelicans in ASB who heard of or went to the last Mr. Pelican event. “We are doing just what we know. We are kind of making it up as we go, which has worked out,” Krueger said. “We are trying to keep the tradition alive with our own spinoff. Them as a group, especially. I have seen so many bonds been born just by this, between me and them and everyone in there collectively dancing.”
The contestants have come a long way after not being able to get through the first count during their first practice.
Color run
In preparing for the pageant, Krueger and Dawson decided to host a Color Run event to help raise money for the cause. The run will be at 10 a.m. March 26 at Modoc Field. The entry fee to participate will be $10 per person, with all funds going toward Mr. Pelican.
“My main concern is to help someone in need, which is the main reason why I became president was when I heard we were going to be helping someone,” Krueger said. “All these fundraisers, who we would make happy with our school dances and seeing so many smiling faces. That is what got me to do this. A male pageant show seems to turn away people at first but the people who knew about it really wanted to make it happen again this year.”
Joaquin Aguilar-Flores is the media relations specialist for the Klamath City Schools.