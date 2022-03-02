NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its first Klamath Falls location is now open for business.
The new restaurant, the brand’s fourth in Oregon, is owned by franchisee Jim Smith, who also owns and operates the other three Oregon Mountain Mike’s Pizza locations.
“Many years before I opened the first of my four Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants, I spent significant time in and around Klamath Falls, which I know is a vibrant community certain to enthusiastically welcome the brand’s family-focused DNA,” Smith said in a news release. “All of life’s celebrations are cherished even more when they happen in memorable surroundings, and I’m proud to help deliver an unforgettable restaurant experience to Klamath Falls residents that I believe locals will embrace and appreciate for years to come.”
The expansive 3,040-square-foot Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Klamath Falls features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, and it’s bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans. Featuring five big-screen televisions, the Klamath Falls location is the perfect venue no matter which team guests want to root for, the news release said.
The new Klamath Falls Mountain Mike’s is located at 3430 Washburn Way and can be reached by telephone at (541) 851-9171. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It offers dine-in, carryout and delivery. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com.