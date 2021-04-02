Klamath County School District announced late Wednesday afternoon that for the first time in a year, most county schools will return students to a full class schedule starting Monday, with additional county schools to follow suit by mid-April.
Klamath Falls City Schools has not yet determined their next steps, but a special board meeting is planned virtually at 6 p.m. on Monday. Board members are anticipated to decide whether to move forward with a full schedule, according to KFCS Superintendent Paul Hillyer on Thursday.
Oregon Department of Education modified spacing requirements for students last week, changing them from six to three feet. Students are required to keep six feet distance during physical activity, eating, or playing instruments in band.
County schools Superintendent Glen Szymoniak shared the announcement on the county’s KCSD & Me website on Wednesday.
“We are not making this move lightly,” Szymoniak said in a written statement to parents. “CDC data indicates that the virus has not been spreading in schools even with a 3-foot space-per-student distance in classrooms. Many of our students are struggling with distance learning, and earlier this year, we told parents we would work to bring as many students as possible, as soon as possible, into our classrooms while following all state and public health requirements.
“Many of our schools have already been open four days a week, and Klamath County Public Health has not linked any district cases to a school exposure,” Szymoniak added.
Students in the following county schools will return to a full, five-day schedule on Monday, April 5: Bonanza Elementary, Chiloquin Elementary, Chiloquin Junior/Senior High, Ferguson Elementary, Gearhart Elementary, Henley Elementary, Keno Elementary, Klamath County Transition Program, Lost River Junior/Senior High, Malin Elementary, Merrill Elementary, Peterson Elementary, Shasta Elementary (including Special Programs), and Stearns Elementary (including Special Programs).
Students at the following junior and high schools will return to full schedules on Monday, April 12: Bonanza Junior/Senior High, Brixner Junior/Senior High (including Special Programs), Gilchrist Elementary, Gilchrist Junior/Senior High, Henley Middle School, and Henley High.
Falcon Heights Academy will remain on a morning and afternoon schedule but will begin a five-day per week class schedule starting on April 12.
The week of April 12, freshmen and sophomores at Mazama High will return to school for in-person instruction on Fridays.
Juniors and seniors at Mazama High will continue asynchronous learning on Fridays.
Mazama High created two master schedules that couldn’t be changed mid-semester without impacting credits and course completion, according to school officials.
Online and home school options will remain available for families.
The district anticipates metrics for schools could change April 16, but Szymoniak said he doesn’t anticipate them impacting in-person instruction, unless there the virus spreads within schools.
The county school district will continue to work with Klamath County Public Health to quickly quarantine cohorts when needed.
“COVID-19 is still here, and it is paramount everyone is diligent with safety protocols – wearing masks, washing hands, and staying home when ill — so we keep our community healthy,” Symoniak said in an online statement to parents. “To remain open full-time, we are counting on families to keep their children home when they are sick or when they have been directly exposed to the virus.
With the change in ODE guidelines, groups of students — cohorts — will increase in size with the return to full-time, in-person learning.
“It is important the district maintains student confidentiality,” Szymoniak said in the written announcement.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19, full classes may need to quarantine to maintain that confidentiality, depending on the wishes of the family.
If a student is part of a quarantined cohort, parents or guardians will be contacted directly by a school nurse or staff member. The district maintains lists of active quarantined cohorts on its website.
Szymoniak said each school has an isolation room for people who have COVID-19 symptoms.
Parents will be called and asked to arrange pick up for an ill student.
Schools will also have access to COVID-19 tests. Students who have symptoms may be tested by a trained staff member with an authorization form signed by a parent or guardian.
Updates to the bus schedule and answers to other questions are available on the county schools website. To change your transportation plan, contact the KCSD Transportation Department at 541-883-5013.
Hillyer said the majority of parents and guardians of elementary and middle school students surveyed by the district are in favor of returning students to a full schedule.
The majority of parents and guardians of high school students surveyed were in favor of keeping the schedule as is.
“The administrative group and myself, we’ve been working on the possibility of a full day schedule for some of our schools over the last two to three weeks,” Hillyer told Herald and News on Thursday.