Next month, Klamath County Library will unveil a “library of things.”
The program allows library users the chance to choose from about 50 items to borrow for one week. It’s inventory includes everything from a telescope to a cornhole set, fly fishing rod, sewing machine, binoculars or a food dehydrator. Items will be available for kitchen, outdoor and recreation, electronic, and arts and crafts and music supplies and all are new and purchased by the library.
“It works the same way that books do,” said Charla Oppenlander, supervising librarian. “We’ve been checking out Chromebooks and tablets and things for a while. It’s just sort of a trend, I guess, as we move to adding things besides just print books to our collection.”
Oppenlander and reference librarian Denae Nemanic have been working to roll out the project. Nemanic said the program promotes the concept of borrowing something you might not use often.
“Why buy something expensive and just use it once?” Nemanic said.
The program also expands access for individuals who might not be able to afford pricey speciality items.
“We’ll be adding things to the collection. We just have sort of our starter collection,” Oppenlander said. “We’ll take suggestions from people and be watching for things we can add.”
Nemanic said some of the electronic items that might draw interest are a digital converter that changes VHS tapes into a digital format, perfect for a converting old-fashioned home movies to new technologies. A film scanner that can take photo negatives and convert them into digital images is also on the lending shelf.
Nemanic hopes to add a ghost hunting kit to the lending library at some point.
Library staff said donations of new or gently used materials will be considered to join the collection.
The library will check out materials for a week and individuals can make reservations online.
“If you knew you were having a birthday party next month and you wanted to have the corn hole set, you could actually choose the date that you want to come and get it,” Oppenlander.
Those who check out the items must sign a one-time agreement taking responsibility for returning them in the same condition.
On site at the library, patrons will soon be able to use a maker space, located in the teen section. An embroidery machine, 3-D printer, and Cricut will be on hand for use at the library, according to Oppenlander.
Besides a soldering iron, Nemanic emphasized the Library of Things doesn’t have tools but more domestic, outdoor, and electrical items. Klamath Falls already has a tool library — separate from the Klamath County Library — which is operated by Sustainable Klamath.
Those interested in learning more about the county’s lending Library of Things can call the reference desk at 541-882-8894.