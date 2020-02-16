ALTURAS — Modoc, with one individual champion, finished in a familiar spot during the weekend’s CIF Division III/IV wrestling championships.
Junior Cody Sphar won the 285-pound division for Modoc, which was third overall, but again topped the Division IV standings. Durham won the overall, and Division III title.
The tournament determined the four automatic entries from the competition for the CIF Northern Section Master’s Championships in Redding. Fifth-place finishers in each of the 14 weight classes will be alternates for next weekend.
Sphar helped Modoc pick up 134 points and beat Shasta Cascade League rival Etna, with 104, for the Division IV title.
He also will be joined at the Master’s Tournament at the Redding Convention Center by teammates Dan Strain (freshman, 106 pounds), Ashton Phillips (sophomore 113), Logun Lee (sophomore 160), Addam Wisser (junior 182), Alex Olson (senior 195) and Scott Lewis (senior 220).
Strain, Olson and Lewis all finished second this weekend, while Phillips and Lee were third in their respective weight classes.
Modoc freshman Troy Lewis (126) is an alternate.
“I was happy,” Modoc coach Shaun Wood said.
He noted that the school also has one girl who will advance to the northern division championship, Yawnah Brown, who had reached the finals at 170 pounds in a 330-wrestler competition at Natomas.
This year also marks the first one in almost two decades where neither Tulelake nor Big Valley has an entry headed to the Master’s Tournament, while Etna will have four entries, the second most from the Shasta Cascade League.